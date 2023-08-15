Jets Workout 2 Veterans at Offensive Tackle, Sign D-Lineman: Report

With all the news involving Dalvin Cook to the New York Jets, several moves and inquiries were lost in the shuffle on the evening of August 14.

First, the Jets worked out four individuals, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. They were OT Ty Nsekhe, OT Zach Banner, OLB Quinton Bell and DE Jalyn Holmes.

Team reporter Ethan Greenberg ended up announcing one signing, Holmes, and it came at the expense of an injury to fellow defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo — who was transferred to the injured reserve according to Greenberg. That concludes his brief roster bid with the Jets after just signing with the organization in July.

“Holmes (6-5, 283) played one game for the [Chicago] Bears last season and had 3 tackles on 34 defensive snaps,” Greenberg stated. “He was drafted by the [Minnesota] Vikings in the fourth round out of Ohio State in 2018 and appeared in 25 games (9 starts) in three seasons while tallying 43 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 2 pass defenses. Holmes then played with the [New Orleans] Saints in 2021 before a stint with the [New York] Giants in 2022.”

Another defensive lineman for head coach Robert Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich to take a look at this summer. If he sticks around, Holmes is likely to battle for a practice squad role.

Jets Still Looking for O-Tackle Help With Ty Nsekhe & Zach Banner Workouts

With Duane Brown still working his way back from shoulder surgery and Mekhi Becton slowly ramping up his knee, he Jets haven’t given up on the O-tackle search.

Nsekhe is the definition of a veteran swing tackle. He’s been playing in the NFL since 2012, turning 37 years old last October. Over the course of that career, he’s appeared in 103 games, but has only started 25 of them.

The experienced blocker last played for the Los Angeles Rams in 2022, starting a career-high eight games due to injuries on the LAR offensive line. Pro Football Focus graded this emergency starter stint favorably, for what it’s worth, crediting Nsekhe with an 80.7 in pass protection and a 67.5 as a run blocker.

He allowed just eight quarterback pressures and three sacks in 243 pass blocking snaps as the Rams primary left tackle. The one major mark against his efforts was a career-high eight penalties against him.

Along with LT, Nsekhe has played plenty of right tackle throughout his career, as well as some left and right guard. That versatility makes him a natural shortlist candidate for general manager Joe Douglas, who typically values players who can suit up at multiple positions.

Banner, on the other hand, is a potential comeback story and former fan favorite of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Drafted in round four by the Indianapolis Colts in 2017, Banner had a rough start to his career. After the Colts cut him, Cleveland claimed him, and he ended up in Pittsburgh by August of 2018.

That’s where the right tackle was at his best, appearing in 30 games over three seasons. Unfortunately, Banner suffered a torn ACL in September of 2020 after finally securing a starting job that summer.

Later in 2021, a setback forced him back onto the injured reserve. The Steelers released Banner in March of 2022 and he has not played since. Apparently, he’s finally healthy enough to attempt an NFL comeback.

More on Jets New DE Jalyn Holmes

According to PFF, Holmes profiles as an inside-outside run defender similar to John Franklin-Myers or Micheal Clemons. He has lined up anywhere from the A-Gap to outside the tackle — his most utilized role — with positive marks as a tackler and run defender at various points of his career.

Holmes has not been much of a pass rusher, however, with just 25 QB pressures over five NFL campaigns. His pass rushing grade has never been higher than a 54.8 in any season, despite registering two 70-plus tackling scores and a 69.8 in run defense.

On special teams, Holmes has logged snaps on field goal block and the punt return unit. His highest ST grade was a 60.9 in 2020.