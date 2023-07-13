Quinnen Williams Sends 9-Word Message to Woody Johnson After Jets Extension

The New York Jets have finally come to terms with star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams on a four-year contract extension.

Per CBS Sports insider Josina Anderson, this new deal will be added onto Williams’ established fifth year option, and the combined total will be worth $105 million over the next five seasons. The initial four-year extension was reported to be worth $96 million (ESPN’s Adam Schefter).

Once the agreement was announced, NYJ owner Woody Johnson tweeted at his game-wrecking D-lineman. “Hey @QuinnenWilliams,” he wrote, to which the Jets DT responded with a nine-word message that should hype up fans.

Let’s kick some ass this year 🙏🏽💪🏽 thanks so much 🤞🏾 — Quinnen Williams (@QuinnenWilliams) July 13, 2023

“Let’s kick some ass this year 🙏🏽💪🏽,” Williams replied, and in typical ‘Big Q’ fashion, the humble giant added: “thanks so much 🤞🏾.”

This is the same man famous for blessing and thanking himself after sneezing on national television, so it’s no surprise to see that Williams hasn’t lost his manners after his long-awaited payday.

Quinnen Williams Breaks Embarrassing Jets Streak, Pulls in 2nd Behind Rams’ Aaron Donald in APY

Shortly after the news, SNY’s Connor Hughes relayed that “Quinnen Williams becomes the first Jets draft pick signed to a second contract since Nathan Shepard.” More importantly, he’s the only first-round selection to sign an extension since former defensive tackle Muhammad Wilkerson — an embarrassing streak that desperately needed to be broken.

This shift represents two key changes for Gang Green. One, the ineptitude in the draft is hopefully coming to end. Yes, Mekhi Becton and Zach Wilson could certainly become first-round busts that leave the franchise over the next couple of offseasons, but Alijah Vera-Tucker looks like a winner and obviously, the Jets struck gold in 2022.

So, even though ex-NYJ general manager Mike Maccagnan drafted Williams, this is a positive development for the direction of the front office.

Two — and this might be more important than the point above — Big Q’s extension signals that the Jets organization is willing to reward their players. Head coach Robert Saleh has preached this since his arrival, but Joe Douglas’ reputation may have been a bit different after he traded star safety Jamal Adams and former face of the franchise Sam Darnold.

Now, Douglas has another clear example of a moment where he dished out top dollar to a key homegrown contributor who deserved it. The Jets GM has also rewarded waiver claims like defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers and linebacker Quincy Williams — Quinnen’s older brother — in recent years.

Speaking of top dollar, Williams’ reported $24 million APY (annual percentage yield) puts him second in the NFL at the position behind Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald — but no one is overtaking Donald’s absurd $31.67 million APY.

Per ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Williams did leapfrog Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who had been second on the list prior to July 13.

Williams becomes the second-highest paid DT as $24M APY, surpassing Jeffery Simmons ($23.5M) for the No. 2 spot. Aaron Donald still is No. 1. #jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) July 13, 2023

Williams’ time in the No. 2 spot is expected to be short-lived, unfortunately. Kansas City Chiefs superstar Chris Jones has been patiently waiting on an extension of his own, and that contract’s APY should end up somewhere in between Williams and Donald.

Next Up for Jets Front Office: Aaron Rodgers, Kwon Alexander & Dalvin Cook?

Many thought that quarterback Aaron Rodgers would get a new deal before Williams, but that appears to have flip-flopped. Douglas still needs to rework the veteran gunslinger’s contract before Week 1, otherwise the Jets will be willingly pushing a $107 million-plus cap hit into 2024.

The front office is expected to divvy some of that into 2023, considering the ample cap space that they currently have available.

Depending on how Williams’ cap hits are structured, the Jets could also bring in another veteran like linebacker Kwon Alexander or running back Dalvin Cook. The former joined the team late last summer, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he did so again this year with a clear need at the position.

As for Cook, rumors have swirled over the past few weeks, but some believe the Miami Dolphins have the leg up on the Jets in negotiations. At the very least, Douglas could sign a different veteran ball-carrier if he feels Breece Hall needs more help early on. After all, there are several candidates who are still available in NFL free agency.