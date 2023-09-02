NFL Hits Jets WR Randall Cobb With 5-Figure Fine: Report

Aaron Rodgers predicted it on HBO’s Hard Knocks, and it came to pass. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero relayed the news on September 2, as New York Jets veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb was hit with a fine for his illegal block during the preseason finale.

The NFL fined #Jets WR Randall Cobb $13,889 for unnecessary roughness – an illegal blindside block on #Giants DB Bobby McCain in last week’s preseason finale. McCain entered concussion protocol. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 2, 2023

Of course, we also found out later that this penalty was the catalyst for the beef between Rodgers and Giants pass rusher Jihad Ward. After the flag, Rodgers poked fun at Cobb — his long-time friend — questioning the block while also joking that he most likely just sacrificed his training camp money in fines.

The Jets QB ended up being right about the fines, but Ward later told SNY’s Connor Hughes that he took offense to the opposition laughing amongst themselves after the injury. The Giants veteran referred to Cobb’s hit as “dirty,” calling their reaction to it “sucker stuff.”

Heavy’s very own Paul Esden Jr. shared the Hard Knocks clip of the block and the aftermath, which can be seen below. At least this one didn’t cost the Cobb family $19,000.

I loved #HardKnocks coverage of the @rcobb18 penalty in #Jets, #Giants game: @AaronRodgers12 said, ‘f****** Cobby lost all his f****** training camp money, what are you doing bro this ain’t 2014’ 🤣 Cobb said, ‘come on man’ + his wife was worried about the potential fine money,… pic.twitter.com/3hYiT69Yxs — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 30, 2023

Jets Will Rely on Randall Cobb After Corey Davis’ Decision to Step Away Ahead of 2023 Season

When the Jets initially signed Cobb, it felt like he would be the fifth wideout and seventh or eighth offensive weapon on the roster. Then Corey Davis announced he’d be stepping away from the NFL and the veteran’s role began to grow overnight.

“I’m starting to get the feeling that Randall Cobb will play a bigger role in this offense than expected,” The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt voiced on August 23. “He’s been getting more reps with Aaron Rodgers than Mecole Hardman recently.”

Cobb and Hardman are vying for the starting slot receiver job after the team traded away former second-round pick Elijah Moore over the offseason. If Cobb wins the role, he’ll go from potential WR5 to starter in three wide receiver sets.

Cause for concern? Cobb doesn’t think so.

“As long as I’m healthy [throughout my career], I’ve been out there, and I’ve been able to produce,” the long-time Green Bay Packers slot told reporters on August 31.

“I honestly don’t care about what other people think,” Cobb said later with a smile, “I know what I can do, and I know what I bring. I’m gonna do that and if they’re surprised, they’re surprised, but that’s on them.”

Jets WR Randall Cobb Reveals ‘Bone Spur’ Injury Has Slowed Him Down the Past 2 Years

During the same Q&A, Cobb revealed that he almost retired due to a “bone spur” that had been plaguing him over the past two seasons.

“The pain, day-to-day, it was hard to get through practice,” the wide receiver admitted. “Games were easy, but it was hard to get through practice and the [weekly process] of preparing for a game.”

Cobb also noted that he finally had surgery for this issue over the offseason, which is why he began the summer on the PUP list.

“I wanted to give [playing] another chance to see what it would be like not having to deal with that [injury] anymore,” he concluded. “I’ve worked my way back and I feel great. This is the best I’ve felt in a couple years and I’m going to do everything I can to play at a high level and give everything I can to the team.”