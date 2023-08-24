Jets Big-Money Starter’s Status Now ‘Uncertain’ for Week 1: Report

When the New York Jets signed Carl Lawson to a $45 million contract in 2021, he was supposed to be the answer at defensive end — and the dominant edge presence this organization had been missing since John Abraham.

Unfortunately, injuries have either slowed or derailed the veteran pass rusher’s time in New York, and the latest issue has been a back ailment that has kept Lawson out most of training camp. “I don’t have that for you yet,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh stated bluntly when asked about Lawson’s Week 1 status on August 24.

That led to a post from New York Daily News reporter Antwan Staley, which read: “Jets DE Carl Lawson is still not practicing due to his back. His status for Week 1 vs. Buffalo is uncertain.”

Jets’ Jermaine Johnson II Poised for Starting Role

For fans, Lawson’s lack of availability has certainly been frustrating — but it’s been overshadowed by the depth at defensive end. Let’s say the Jets didn’t have John Franklin-Myers or Bryce Huff. Let’s say they didn’t draft Jermaine Johnson II or Will McDonald IV.

Still, Lawson’s seven sacks and nine tackles for a loss doesn’t feel like proper value for $45 million — even after his pay-cut this spring. Don’t get me wrong, the vet has provided strong performances when he’s on the field. That just has not been the case more often than not, and it might be time to see if Johnson is ready for a starter’s workload in his place.

“Yeah, he’s been able to sustain, keep his weight, make plays in games — he’s made plays in practice — he looks fantastic,” Saleh voiced regarding Johnson’s ascension this summer.

“He’s an old school [defensive end] in the sense he’s a three-down run defender [and] edge rusher,” Saleh continued on Johnson later. “I’d argue his ability in the run game is even better than his ability in the pass game, not to knock his pass-game ability but he is very violent at the point of attack — especially if he’s got a tight end in his hands, he dents edges, collapses edges, can two-gap from an edge, he’s very impressive in the run game.”

Saleh knows his stuff. Johnson has been a solid pass rusher over the course of his young career, but he’s been a dominant run defender analytically. According to Pro Football Focus, his 9.8 run stop percentage ranked first among Jets defenders with over 50 snaps played last season, and he only allowed 3.1 yards per average depth of tackle.

During the preseason this summer, those numbers have improved to an 11.1 run stop percentage and a 1.0-yard average depth of tackle. You could almost argue that Johnson is meant for the early downs across from “JFM” anyway, regardless of whether or not Lawson is healthy.

“[Johnson] absolutely strains his tail off,” Saleh concluded, “and it doesn’t show up as much in the pass game and you really don’t get a chance to see it in the run game, but he is a very, very violent, nasty human in the run game.”

Jets Injury Update: WR Allen Lazard TBD vs Giants, LT Duane Brown Getting ‘More Integration’ at Practice

Saleh also discussed a few other player’s respective statuses on August 24. Running back Dalvin Cook is on leave until next week after the birth of his son, he will not play against the New York Giants.

Wide receiver Allen Lazard — who left practice early on August 23 — is also up in the air for the preseason finale. “He’s dealing with an AC joint [shoulder injury], we’ll check his availability for the [Giants] game but we’re not worried about his availability for Week 1,” Saleh noted on Lazard.

The Jets HC confirmed that backup interior offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer is in the same boat as Lazard, as he works his way through an ankle injury.

Finally, left tackle Duane Brown was talked about after he was activated off the PUP list on August 23. “He’s going to get a little bit more, a little more integration into practice,” Saleh replied when asked if Brown would practice on Thursday. “Could be with us, could be on the side [rehab area], but he’s working.”

Brown is still expected to return in time for Week 1 but will not play during the preseason finale. Either Billy Turner or Max Mitchell will start on the blindside in his place, with Mekhi Becton staying put at first-team right tackle vs. Big Blue.