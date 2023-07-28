Key Jets Starting Competition Has Early ‘Favorite’: Report

The New York Jets’ center competition might be the most underrated position battle of training camp in 2023.

Outside of the quarterback, the center is the only player on offense who touches the football on every snap — but they typically only come into focus when things go wrong. For the Jets, any center hoping to start will need to get on the same page as Aaron Rodgers. The future Hall of Fame signal-caller may even have some say on who wins the job.

The candidates are incumbent Connor McGovern, rookie second rounder Joe Tippmann and scheme fit Wes Schweitzer — who began his career with new offensive line coach Keith Carter in Atlanta. And according to The Athletic’s NYJ media insider Zack Rosenblatt, there is a clear early leader in the clubhouse.

“Elsewhere on the offensive line, Connor McGovern feels like the favorite to win the starting job at center, though [head coach Robert] Saleh did caution that it’s still early,” Rosenblatt wrote on July 25. “McGovern has been getting most of the reps with Rodgers, while most of rookie Joe Tippmann’s reps have been with Tim Boyle or Chris Streveler. Wes Schweitzer has been snapping to Zach Wilson [on the second-team offense].”

With Tippmann working with the threes and fours, the Jets don’t appear to be in any rush as they let the rookie develop at his own pace. His involvement with the first- and second-team offense could change as camp progresses.

Jets HC Robert Saleh Comments on Center Competition Between Joe Tippmann & Connor McGovern

Play

Coach Saleh was asked to comment on the center battle on July 25.

“First day of pads, so we’re going to find out a lot about all the competitions happening on the offensive line,” the Jets HC began.

“Obviously, Connor is the veteran and understands the game of football in terms of the professional level,” he went on. “I love what Schweitzer’s doing. Tipp’s catching up, obviously, he’s got a lot of stuff to absorb — these offensive playbooks in this league are thick. So, there’s a lot of time left, four games, there’s going to be a lot we decide over the next month.”

After a follow-up on whether or not it’s McGovern’s job to lose, Saleh did leave the door open for Tippmann and Schweitzer.

“I don’t know about that,” he responded frankly, “but [McGovern’s] by far the most comfortable.” Saleh added that “they’re all going to get an equal opportunity to go get that job.”

Later, Saleh called re-signing McGovern at his current price tag a “no-brainer.”

“He’s a veteran, we’ve won a lot of games with him, he’s played a lot of games, he’s started a lot of games, he’s done a lot of great things for us,” Saleh noted on McGovern. “So, he’s obviously a capable starting center in this league. He’s proved it over and over again.”

Jets C Joe Tippmann Could Leapfrog Wes Schweitzer Soon After July 26 Update

On the second day of padded practice, Schweitzer took a step back in this three-man center competition according to Rosenblatt.

“[Tippmann] has been mostly running with Tim Boyle and Chris Streveler as he adjusts to the NFL — and an NFL playbook,” the media member reiterated before adding: “Wes Schweitzer had a bad day with the second team at center, snapping a ball over [Zach] Wilson’s head, so maybe Tippmann will get bumped up soon.”

Schweitzer is one plateau, but McGovern is another.

Rosenblatt pointed that out, stating: “How ready he is to push Connor McGovern for a starting job will be discovered in the preseason games, I think.”