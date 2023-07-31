Jets Cut Candidates Highlighted for ‘Changing Their Fate’ at Camp

The New York Jets first preseason game is just around the corner and that means training camp is heating up at Florham Park. Back to discuss the latest and greatest are our writers Paul ‘Boy Green’ Esden Jr. and Michael Obermuller.

Today’s NYJ mailbag will touch on the newfound cap space courtesy of Aaron Rodgers and Quinnen Williams, Kwon Alexander’s free agent decision, players that have changed their fate early in camp (for better or for worse), and what to do about Mekhi Becton.

Jets Players That Have ‘Changed Their Fate’ at Training Camp, For Better or For Worse

1. Give me a Jets player that you thought would get cut before the start of training camp that has already changed their fate in your mind.

Boy Green:

This might sound like a weird answer, but I’ll say wide receiver Jason Brownlee. I thought he was firmly on the bubble heading in but at this current moment, I believe he’s a roster lock barring something crazy.

The Jets have a Tony Adams-like love for the young man, and this could be a hidden gem that the Jets get credit for in the many years to come.

Quite frankly, he has the potential to be a long-time future starter for the Jets, and I could totally see it. This kid has wowed me. He is going to be someone to keep an eye on now and in the future.

Obermuller:

Brownlee makes sense, and I agree with that assessment. I’m caught between two players myself — running back Zonovan Knight and cornerback Bryce Hall.

I’m more confident Hall makes the roster after the Week 1 suspension to Brandin Echols, but I had the former starter pegged as a cut candidate before that news came about. With a surplus of cap space and a clear need of experience at backup cornerback, I’d be shocked if Hall is cut now.

Knight, on the other hand, has seemingly outplayed Michael Carter and rookie Israel Abanikanda at camp. That means even if the Jets sign Dalvin Cook, maybe Knight stays and someone like Carter goes instead.

2. Is there a Jets player that you were really confident would make the team that you now believe could be cut?

BG:

Michael Carter, the running back. I thought for sure he’d be a part of this team but I’m leaning towards a future trade or cut.

The Cook news could certainly affect this dramatically, but perhaps regardless of the veteran, MC could find his way out.

They have Breece Hall, “Izzy,” and Knight. How many running backs will they keep? Four? Three and a fullback? Who knows.

MO:

Based on my last response, I can’t argue with the Carter selection. Mine may sound even crazier, but my gut is telling me Mekhi Becton won’t be on the final roster.

Technically, he’d probably be traded away, not cut, but his frustrations with the coaching staff combined with his lackluster play coming off knee surgery is trending toward an unhappy ending in New York.

Everyone wanted this to turn into a comeback story for the ages, but as of now, Becton can barely beat out Billy Turner for a starting job. I’m just not seeing it.

What the Jets Should Do With Their Newfound Cap Space…

3. Now that Rodgers, Williams, and every member of the 2023 rookie class all have new contracts, what would you do with the final $15.98 million in cap space ahead of a win-now season?

BG:

I’m dishing out a Cook contract with a $4M or $5M base with up to $2M or $3M in incentives.

That way if Breece Hall is anyway compromised, you’re covered. If he comes back strong then you have what the kids call a first-world problem.

I’d also explore some additional depth at either linebacker or safety — probably linebacker. The Alexander dream is dead with him in Pittsburgh, and I want some security at the second level of the defense. If C.J. Mosley or Quincy Williams gets hurt, the Jets don’t have any great answers behind them.

MO:

I wouldn’t waste any money on Cook or a running back, personally. Instead, I’d take that cap space and commit all-in at either offensive tackle or wide receiver on the trade market.

The O-tackles have been downright bad in training camp — outside of second-year prospect Max Mitchell. To me, that’s the biggest concern heading into the 2023 season.

At the same time, it’s unlikely that you find OT help at this stage of the summer and the next best thing is more weapons. That’s why I’d consider upgrading on Corey Davis via trade.

It’s a bit unfair to Davis to cut him this late, but the Jets may only get one or two chances at winning a Super Bowl with Rodgers and they can’t waste them. Call the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and see what it would take to land Mike Evans or Chris Godwin. Hell, I’d even check in on Davante Adams.

I’m not sure if there’s an upgrade to be had around the league, but you can still free up $10.5 million by releasing Davis if you’re able to find one. That, plus the Rodgers money, should be enough to bring in another star.

4. Kwon Alexander has officially signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Should the Jets start Jamien Sherwood at strongside linebacker in 2023, or pursue a different veteran in place of Alexander?

BG:

That feeds into my last answer. I’m fine with Sherwood filling the Alexander role from last season — which featured him playing in 49 percent of the defensive snaps. I’m not as high on Sherwood as some other people, but I’m cool with him being the guy.

Having said that, I do want more depth just in case. The Jets are entering an all-in season and you can’t get complacent with roster construction. You have to keep trying to improve other parts of the initial 53 and linebacker is a position I’d pursue.

I love Deion Jones, plus he has a connection to several members of the coaching staff and could be had dirt cheap. Give me that athletic piece of clay and let Robert Saleh wave his magic wand and turn him into a star.

MO:

Boy Green nailed it here. It’s less about Sherwood starting and more about what’s behind him — and Mosley/Quincy Williams — should injuries occur.

If you don’t sign a starting candidate like Myles Jack, Rashaan Evans or Anthony Barr, how about at least upgrading on Hamsah Nasirildeen and the fourth linebacker role? Rookie Zaire Barnes should factor into that competition too, but I’d prefer him at LB5 with a more versatile veteran joining the group.

The Jets had Marcell Harris in this role last year, and he ended up being useful. Another affordable option could be someone like Nick Vigil or Jayon Brown.

The Latest on Mekhi Becton’s Future With the Jets

5. The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt reported that Mekhi Becton is still “a ways away” from pushing for a starting job in 2023. Is the former first-round pick on the roster at the start of the season?

BG:

Absolutely. This is an all-in-season, and I’d rather have him than not because who knows what can happen with injuries.

As long as he’s a good trooper and doesn’t throw a temper tantrum if he isn’t starting, then I don’t see why you wouldn’t keep him. This Thursday’s preseason game will be a huge measuring stick to see how far Becton has come this offseason and I’m excited to see it.

MO:

I agree with my partner, but my issue is that all signs tell us Becton will NOT be a faithful trooper if he’s denied a starting gig. He has delusions of grandeur despite not being even remotely close to the same player since his rookie campaign.

The Jets would probably love to keep him as an insurance policy for Duane Brown, but Becton has zero interest in being a backup. As we’ve seen with Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims, this Jets front office has no problem trading away talent that’s disgruntled.

Becton may never regain his first-round ability, but that first-round ego has remained. I wouldn’t trade him if I was in charge, but I can definitely see it happening being that he’s entering a walk year anyway.