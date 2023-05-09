QB Prospect With Local Roots Gains Attention at Jets Rookie Minicamp

The New York Jets did not address the quarterback position in the 2023 NFL Draft. That leaves the franchise with Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle and Chris Streveler behind Aaron Rodgers for the foreseeable future.

Enter Jack Coan, a Long Island native that was a “three-time Boomer Esiason Award winner as the top QB in Suffolk County” at Sayville High School before his collegiate career according to NYJ team reporter Randy Lange (9,787 passing yards in HS with 2,551 rushing yards and 161 total touchdowns).

Coan caught some attention as a tryout at Jets rookie minicamp, which spanned from May 5-7. So much so that he drew praise from head coach Robert Saleh, who voiced: “He has a talent, obviously. I thought he did a really nice job, really impressed everybody. I know we’re going to go back, watch his tape real quick just to see if there’s more of a discussion to be had.”

The Jets had success developing Mike White — an NFL castoff that was considering a move to the XFL — into a viable backup. Now that practice squad role is up for grabs under new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and QB coach Rob Calabrese — another Long Island native (East Islip).

Is Coan a developmental possibility for the Jets in 2023 and beyond?

Jack Coan Has Ties to Jets New Center Joe Tippmann

Coan began his collegiate career at Wisconsin before transferring to Notre Dame. During his time as a Badger, he played with new Jets center Joe Tippmann briefly.

His breakout campaign came in 2019 as a full-time starter at Wisconsin, with a 69.6 completion percentage and 2,727 passing yards. He threw for a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 18-to-5 that season, which yielded a passer rating of 151.8.

Unfortunately, Coan sat out 2020 with injury according to Lange, then joined Notre Dame after that.

He recorded his first 3,000-yard season at the college level with the Fighting Irish in 2021, adding another 25 touchdowns through the air (seven interceptions). Coan was incredibly consistent over those final two years, with a 151.8 passer rating in both campaigns and 5,877 passing yards (plus 43 TDs to 12 INTs).

The Long Island record-breaker first entered the NFL scene with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2022. Per Lange, Coan completed 10 of his 19 passes for 91 yards and a TD last preseason. He’ll look to latch on as a practice squad arm this year.

Jets Also Tried Out QBs Lindsey Scott & Chase Brice

Along with Coan, the Jets had Incarnate Word’s Lindsey Scott and Appalachian State’s Chase Brice as their quarterbacks at rookie minicamp in 2023.

Scott is an intriguing prospect that bears similarities to Streveler as a dual-threat signal-caller — except he might be a better passer. He threw for 4,657 yards during his lone season at Incarnate Word at a completion rate of 70.9%. That prolific campaign included 60 passing touchdowns and just eight interceptions.

We mentioned Scott’s dual-threat ability. He also ran for 712 yards (11 TDs) during the 2022 breakout with Incarnate Word, but almost reached 1,000 rushing yards with Nicholls in 2021 at 990.

For those that aren’t familiar with Incarnate Word football, the Cardinals are a Division I program that is currently a member of the Southland Conference.

Brice spent time at Clemson and Duke before finding a home with Appalachian State.

He threw for 2,170 yards with Duke in 2020 with 11 total touchdowns. Unfortunately, he had 15 interceptions and a 54.8 completion percentage that season, yielding a passer rating of 107.5.

Brice was better with Appalachian State from 2021 through 2022, completing between 62 and 63% of passes over 26 games. He finished that two-year run with 6,258 passing yards and a TD-to-INT ratio of 54-to-17 (153.0 passer rating). The Mountaineer added another 266 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground during that span.