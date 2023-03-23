Jets 23-Year-Old Prospect Sounds Off in Cryptic Tweet

Many in the media have talked about the running back position as an area of need for the New York Jets in 2023, which is a strange concept on paper considering they drafted a ball carrier the past two seasons while also discovering a promising UDFA in Zonovan ‘Bam’ Knight in 2022.

Sure, outstanding second-round talent Breece Hall is returning from a torn ACL this year but if he needs someone to share the workload, he already has 2021 fourth rounder Michael Carter and the aforementioned Knight that should be able to do so. Apparently, not all fans and reporters agree, and the 23-year-old Carter appears to have taken notice of that fact.

“The disrespect will end,” the typically silent Carter tweeted cryptically on March 21.

the disrespect will end — Michael Carter (@8kMike) March 21, 2023

Before long, Jets fans caught wind of the comment, which already has 550-plus likes and over 40,000 views in less than 48 hours.

Should Jets Worry Over Michael Carter’s Sophomore Campaign

Carter was on pace to contend for Matt Snell’s 1964 NYJ rookie scrimmage yards record in 2021 before an injury (according to Jets X-Factor’s Michael Nania), but year two was less kind to the playmaker known for his elusiveness as a runner.

He averaged just 3.5 yards per carry in 2022 after 4.3 his rookie campaign, but is Carter to blame for a horrid run game once Hall went down?

The truth is, there were many factors that plagued this unit a season ago. One, the offensive line couldn’t stay healthy. With so many moving parts in front of them, this makes it challenging for ball carriers to feel the holes where they might typically develop.

Hall had less trouble during the early parts of the year, absolutely, but there were also fewer injuries when the second-round pick was carrying the rock. The biggest loss in the run game was guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, who went down the same week as Hall.

Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur was another problem. The 2021-22 play-caller came over from San Francisco as a pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach before that. He never quite had a feel for the run game, and OL coach John Benton didn’t end up helping much as his run game coordinator in New York.

Both were relieved of duties this winter, meaning head coach Robert Saleh must not have been all that impressed by the job they were doing either.

With Tennessee Titans assistant Keith Carter coming over as the new OL coach and run game coordinator, the Jets will look to emulate the ground and pound style that Derrick Henry made famous in Nashville. Saleh called Keith Carter a “home run” addition to the coaching staff.

Not to mention, Nathaniel Hackett has typically been considered a run-heavy OC as well, going back to his days in Jacksonville.

Was Carter great in 2022? Absolutely not, but considering Knight — who fans praised often — only ran for the same 3.5 yards per carry as Carter, it’s fair to assume that there were other factors at play. Both youngsters should accomplish more behind a better scheme and blocking unit in 2023.