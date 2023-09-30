Jets Reunite With Fan Favorite, Elevate 1 Reinforcement vs. Chiefs

The New York Jets made three final roster moves ahead of the Week 4 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. The franchise’s official X (formerly Twitter) account relayed the transactions, which featured an NYJ reunion as the headliner.

“The Jets have signed DL Tanzel Smart to the practice squad and released K Austin Seibert from the P-squad,” team reporter Ethan Greenberg informed. “The Green & White also elevated OL Chris Glaser to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.”

This is the second of three potential elevations for Glaser, who was just re-signed and elevated ahead of Week 3. The backup guard will provide depth with interior offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer out for the second straight game with a concussion.

Glaser actually began his NFL career with the Week 4 opponent according to Greenberg, signing with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2022.

Popular Jets Reserve Tanzel Smart Returns After Greg Zuerlein Retakes Kicker Job

With Greg Zuerlein proving that he could start again versus the New England Patriots after a groin injury, there was really no need for Seibert on the NYJ practice squad going forward. It was actually somewhat surprising that the Jets kept Seibert when they signed veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian earlier this week — cutting defensive back Craig James to free up a spot.

That didn’t last long, however, as Gang Green brought back Smart in place of the backup kicker on September 30.

Smart caught national attention throughout the 2023 training camp and preseason after his rise to stardom on HBO’s Hard Knocks, but Jets fans have been following the passionate defensive tackle since he first joined the organization in 2020. A fixture on head coach Robert Saleh’s practice squad over the past few seasons, it’s good to see Smart reunited with his brothers in green.

“He’s one of the hardest workers I’ve ever seen in my life,” teammate John Franklin-Myers once said about Smart during an exclusive interview with Harrison Glaser and the Take Flight Spittin’ Fire podcast in 2021. “He makes me work harder than I’ve ever worked since I’ve been here.”

You were able to see that on full display during Hard Knocks — or One Jets Drive for those who watch the NYJ docuseries.

Smart was released from the practice squad so that the organization could re-sign wide receiver Irvin Charles on September 21. Nine days later, the fan favorite is back home with the New York Jets franchise where he belongs.

Jets S Tony Adams Will Miss Second Straight Game as NYJ Prepares to Host Chiefs

Along with Schweitzer, safety Tony Adams was ruled out in Week 4. That means veteran Adrian Amos will start alongside Jordan Whitehead once again, with Ashtyn Davis working in when needed.

The Jets could have elevated standout rookie Trey Dean III for more depth at safety being that they only used one elevation on Glaser, but it appears they feel comfortable with their current trio of defensive backs at the moment.

It goes without saying that this NYJ secondary faces a difficult test on Sunday Night Football as reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes II comes to town. Outside of tight end Travis Kelce, the Chiefs don’t flaunt any superstars at wide receiver, but they do have underrated depth at the position in 2023.

Among Mahomes’ top pass-catchers this season are Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson and second-round rookie Rashee Rice. They also have a trio of talented running backs and a secondary option at tight end in Noah Gray.

Needless to say, Amos and company should have their hands full without Adams against the Chiefs.