Ex-Jets QB Visits With Rising NFC Franchise: Report

Former New York Jets quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is probably the most reliable backup QB remaining on the open market as training camp gets underway around the league — and he finally gave his first inkling of where he might be headed in 2023.

ESPN’s Field Yates was the first to report the news on July 24, noting that the Detroit Lions hosted the journeyman signal-caller “on a free agent visit.”

The Lions hosted QB Teddy Bridgewater on a free agent visit.

“We kept in touch with Teddy,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell stated after the visit, adding that it “went good” and “we’ll see where it goes.” Campbell and Bridgewater were together in New Orleans in 2018 and 2019 — the QB’s first stop after leaving New York.

From there, the former Minnesota Vikings draft pick has bounced around with Carolina, Denver and Miami in subsequent seasons. Although Bridgewater never played a regular season game for the Jets, he was with the organization during training camp and preseason when they first drafted Sam Darnold.

In the end, the Jets decided to start Darnold as a rookie, trading Bridgewater and a sixth-round selection to the Saints for a third-round pick in return. After moving up one spot from New Orleans’ place in the order, that third rounder ended up turning into offensive tackle Chuma Edoga — who was eventually cut in 2022.

If signed by Detroit, Bridgewater would most likely backup Jared Goff with rookie Hendon Hooker recovering from injury and Nate Sudfeld a step below talent-wise.

Ex-Jets DE Kyle Phillips Works Out With Saints

Ex-Jets pass rusher Kyle Phillips also resurfaced on July 24, earning a workout with the Saints according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

The Saints today worked out former Jets DE Kyle Phillips, who played in 29 games (eight starts) over three seasons in New York, recording 65 tackles from 2019-21.

He tweeted: “The Saints today worked out former Jets DE Kyle Phillips, who played in 29 games (eight starts) over three seasons in New York, recording 65 tackles from 2019-21.”

Phillips came into the league as an undrafted prospect who caught the attention of a Gregg Williams-led coaching staff on the defensive side. Although injuries ended up derailing his unexpected rise with the Jets, the Tennessee product did register 2.5 sacks and 10 QB hits over his three campaigns in New York — the third coming under current head coach Robert Saleh.

Phillips did not play for an NFL team during the 2022 season.

Ex-Jets Tight End Eric Tomlinson Re-Signs With Texans

You might be sensing a theme here as one more former Jet was in the news on July 24. KPRC2 Houston reporter Aaron Wilson relayed that tight end Eric Tomlinson would be re-signing with the Texans once again.

“This marks the third stint with the Texans for Tomlinson, 31, a blocking tight end who has caught 27 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns,” Wilson informed, and it’s the second time the franchise has come to terms with him this offseason.

Tomlinson got his regular season start with the Jets organization in 2016, winning a role after failed UDFA stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and Texans. He was with Gang Green for three seasons from 2016 through 2018.

Although Tomlinson has bounced around quite a bit since his time with the Jets, there’s no denying that he was at his best in Green & White — at least from a pass-catching standpoint. His top NFL campaign came in 2017, with 121 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The veteran TE has mostly spent his days as a plus-blocker and core special teamer since then.