Jets Veteran Announces Return in Truly Epic Fashion

The New York Jets have been quite busy since the 53-man deadline, shuffling around their roster and filling out their practice squad ahead of Week 1 versus the Buffalo Bills.

One NYJ return stood out on social media, however, simply because of the way it was revealed. After news that he and fullback Nick Bawden had re-signed to the active roster (briefly cut), long-time NFL punter Thomas Morstead wrote — “I’m not f***ing leaving! — on X, with the famous clip from the movie, “The Wolf of Wall Street,” attached.

This followed up on his initial viral post that came after his release, which read: “5 letters here, just for everybody out there in Jets land. R-E-L-A-X. Relax… We’re gonna be ok.” That joke was an ode to his new quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, while the latest social media commentary was a tribute to Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio.

If you’re wondering why Morstead and Bawden were briefly cut, this bit of roster gymnastics was a savvy move by general manager Joe Douglas, allowing him to transfer two injured players — rookie OT Carter Warren and TE Kenny Yeboah — onto the four-week injured reserve rather than subject them to waivers or season-ending IR.

You see, Morstead and Bawden are what the NFL calls “vested veterans,” which allows them to be released without passing through waivers. Under handshake agreement, these vested vets are free to re-sign 24 hours after the cutdown.

Jets Finalize 5 More Practice Squad Signings on August 31

The Jets technically announced 10 out of 16 practice squad signings on August 30:

Two new players were also reported on August 30, former Tennessee Titans safety Tyreque Jones (per Rosenblatt) and former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Xazavian Valladay (per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo). Those two additions were confirmed on August 31, along with three more: preseason standout Jalyn Holmes (DL) and newcomers Marcelino McCrary-Ball (LB) and Jason Poe (OL).

The latter both spent the 2022 campaign on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad according to Rosenblatt. There is only one open spot remaining on the 2023 NYJ practice squad at this time.

Scouting New Jets Practice Squad Signings Tyreque Jones, Xazavian Valladay, Marcelino McCrary-Ball & Jason Poe

The Jets chose to trim the fat off their preseason roster, cutting loose several members of the 2023 UDFA class — as well as a number of vets. In their place, you have recent signings like Shelton and Holmes, as well as four newcomers from outside the organization.

If you’re interested in knowing a bit more about each addition, we’ve compiled some scouting below.

Jones was an undrafted safety out of Boise State this spring. NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein described him as a “box safety featuring good size and closing speed but a lack of fluidity to hold up to man-coverage duties as a pro.”

Weighing in at 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, Jones “plays with good toughness and a willingness to mix it up near the line of scrimmage,” showing a capability in “short zone coverage or against certain in-line tight ends” — per Zierlein. One of his top assets is his “extreme length” with a wingspan of 81 and 1/8-inches.

Valladay is another rookie UDFA who has already bounced from the Houston Texans to Pittsburgh, and then to New York. The ball-carrier has that trait in his DNA, scouted by Zierlein as a “bumper-car runner” that sometimes collides with his own blockers.

His cons as an RB were lack of creativity and change of direction, while his pros were his “decisive mindset and his acceleration into contact.” Zierlein added that Valladay “will get what is blocked and keep the play on the designed track, but he doesn’t have the change of direction or instincts to create for himself when it’s not blocked up.”

The final two fit the Robert Saleh and Douglas molds. McCrary-Ball is a former defensive back converted to linebacker (sound familiar?) known for his “tough, physical mentality” and ability as a blitzer. He’s a bit undersized for the NFL level (6-foot-0, 214 pounds), however, and his coverage skills could use some work if he’s ever going to cut it in the Jets’ system.

As for Poe, The Athletic’s David Lombardi wrote a feature on him, highlighting his quickness, speed, top-level strength and versatility — all things Douglas covets in his offensive linemen. It appears the former Niner does his best work at guard and center, rather than tackle, but has the wherewithal to log snaps all over the blocking unit.

Poe even played a bit of fullback in college, so that tells you all you need to know about his toughness and athleticism.