Jets Expected to Sign Veteran QB, ‘Pending a Physical’: Report

The New York Jets are finally adding a veteran quarterback following the Aaron Rodgers injury in Week 1 — but it’s not the player fans were hoping for.

No, Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins is not currently boarding a flight to New York City as we speak. Instead, long-time NFL backup Trevor Siemian is expected to sign to the NYJ practice squad, “pending a physical.” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter and New York Post beat reporter Brian Costello were among the first to announce the deal.

Jets are planning to add to their QB room: Veteran QB Trevor Siemian is signing with the Jets, pending a physical, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2023

Does Trevor Siemian Reunion Solve Jets QB Problem?

Jets fans might recognize Siemian’s name, being that the 31-year-old was brought in to back up Sam Darnold in 2019. In the end, the veteran started one game in place of Darnold while he was out with mononucleosis, suffering a season-ending injury after just 18 offensive snaps.

Siemian spent 2023 training camp with the Cincinnati Bengals but was beat out by Jake Browning for the backup quarterback role behind Joe Burrow. The journeyman began his NFL career as a seventh-round selection of the Denver Broncos in 2015, with 24 career starts in Colorado.

Since then, he’s been a part of six different NFL organizations, taking regular season snaps for three of them. Siemian has a career record of 13-17, with a 58.9 completion percentage and 42 passing touchdowns compared to 28 interceptions.

Of course, you have to wonder if this addition does anything to solve the current quarterback issues in New York. Siemian could be considered an upgrade over Zach Wilson and Tim Boyle, but it’s a minimal upgrade at best and there’s a reason the veteran was still available.

During the 2023 preseason, Siemian completed 36 of 65 passing attempts according to ESPN reporter Rich Cimini, with 316 passing yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions. He has also lost his past six NFL starts spanning back to 2017.

The 1-2 Jets are massive home underdogs heading into a Week 4 Sunday Night Football matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. If Siemian does indeed pass his physical and sign with Gang Green once again, there’s no telling how soon he’ll be ready to play.

Jets Fans React to Trevor Siemian QB News

As you’d expect, Jets fans were not thrilled by this breaking news update.

“Yep, we are shopping at the dollar store now,” one fan wrote. “The time for solid backup QB shopping was in March. There are no superheroes coming in to rescue the organization. [Our] ceiling is now 7 or 8 wins under the most ideal circumstances.”

Another responded: “In what world is this better than signing [Carson] Wentz?”

“I’d rather just run w/ Zach [Wilson] at that point,” a third voiced. “WTF are they doing?!”

A fourth came after general manager Joe Douglas, commenting: “[Siemian] hasn’t won a game in the NFL since 2017 lol. Joe Douglas will have to pay for his sins soon.”

Finally, one fan stated: “Everyday that goes by I feel as if I lose my sanity even more with this team. If they sign Siemian they are basically saying ‘we are tanking and Zach lets us do that.’”

One alternative opinion came from Rodgers himself. During his weekly spot on the Pat McAfee Show, the injured quarterback urged the locker room and the fanbase to keep their composure. “When we’re not having success, how do we respond? How do we respond to adversity? That goes for our fanbase and former players, as well,” he said. “You’re not helping the cause.”