Jets Cut 2 Fan Favorite Prospects Labeled as Candidates to Get Claimed

Several New York Jets cuts started flying in on August 28 as different NFL insiders and reporters relayed them on X (formerly Twitter). Although none were total shockers, the biggest names to hit waivers were probably safety Trey Dean III and running back Zonovan “Bam” Knight.

“The Jets are waiving S Trey Dean, who impressed in camp, according to his newly hired agents @NessMugrabi and @davidcanter,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo informed. “Dean was second on the team with 24 preseason tackles. Could return to the practice squad but he’s a candidate to get claimed by another team first.”

Dean was a fan favorite to make the Week 1 roster at safety over veteran of the system and core special teamer Ashtyn Davis, but alas, the Jets chose experience over potential. Knight was the other popular undrafted talent to make the early cut list on Monday afternoon.

“Jets are releasing Zonovan ‘Bam’ Knight, source said,” announced NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. “He received some interest on the trade front, which could indicate a claim on Wednesday.”

The 2022 rookie broke out from Week 12 through 14 last year, but hasn’t done enough to secure his spot since. As the insiders noted, it would not be surprising if Dean and/or Knight are poached off waivers on August 30.

Jets’ Trey Dean III Loses Out to Veteran Safety Room, Dalvin Cook Ousts Bam Knight

The nail in the coffin of Knight came during the Dalvin Cook acquisition. After the team announced the signing, head coach Robert Saleh revealed that he called Michael Carter on the phone to let him know about it ahead of time.

Carter was very appreciative of the heads up, but fans and media quickly put two and two together that Knight didn’t receive the same courtesy. In the end, draft status won out despite a relatively similar production rate for Carter and “Bam.”

The latter was given opportunities to win a roster spot versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants, but failed to impress with an unspectacular yards per carry and a crucial fumble that didn’t appear to sit well with the coaching staff.

As for Dean, the rookie’s preseason was eye-opening to say the least. PFF awarded him a 70.7 grade overall with an 80.9 as a tackler — and he seemed to fill up the stat sheet in every outing.

24 total tackles, nine key defensive stops, just 24 yards allowed through the air, and an average depth of tackle of 4.2 yards — which is solid for a safety. Dean proved to be a versatile tool that could be used in multiple roles, but in the end Davis and Tony Adams outplayed him.

Along with veterans Jordan Whitehead and Adrian Amos, the Jets decided to cap their safety room at four.

Reported Jets Cuts at This Time

Veteran linebacker Nick Vigil was the only NYJ cut on August 27, but there were several more the following day. They were:

Nothing out of the ordinary here. Vigil and Eguavoen could profile as vested veteran candidates that would be able to return after the cutdown, while Waters and Cherelus have a shot at making the 2023 practice squad — as does Pankey.

The Jets have released seven cuts to the public at this time.