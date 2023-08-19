Jets Rookie Making Early Impression: ‘He’s Just a Beast Right Away’

When the New York Jets selected another pass rusher in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, many questioned the decision.

After all, the Jets are loaded at defensive end this year, and positions like offensive line and defensive tackle were still considered needs at the time. Then Will McDonald IV took the field this summer, and most of the naysayers quickly changed their tune.

The explosive Iowa State game-wrecker has been exceptional during training camp and his first two preseason outings. So much so that the rookie has immediately earned the respect of teammates, coaches, and even a couple of opponents.

“He can just get off the ball and fool anybody with his movements,” fellow NYJ pass rusher Bryce Huff voiced about McDonald’s elusiveness. “The way he sets his rushes up is crazy and really unorthodox with the steps.”

“I haven’t seen anybody able to stop his spin move,” Huff added. “He’s just a beast… right away.”

Jets’ Will McDonald IV Begins to Gain Attention Around NFL

Huff isn’t the only one that’s been noticing McDonald.

“He’s got all the freakish ability,” head coach Robert Saleh said with a smile earlier in August. “He can win with speed and can counter inside, but until you get those tackles playing a little bit more heavy-footed because they’re afraid of your power and all that stuff won’t matter, so he’s learning that aspect of it, but I’m excited.”

"Did you see what Will McDonald just did?" pic.twitter.com/XrFvwpVi2M — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 18, 2023

Saleh was also stunned by McDonald’s sheer athleticism during the Carolina Panthers preseason game after the youngster propelled himself off the ground using his core and back — as seen on HBO’s Hard Knocks. “Did anyone see that?” The Jets HC asked through the headset, commenting: “That was crazy.”

According to Pro Football Focus, the first-round talent has already registered six quarterback pressures on just 27 pass rushing snaps during the preseason, with one credited sack. His game could use some refinement in other areas, but as a pass rusher specifically, his college track record has translated nicely.

Panthers veteran OT Cameron Erving (No. 75) even admitted to McDonald mid-game that he’s “gonna be nice,” noting that the rookie was “shifty” to block against (footage via Hard Knocks).

“Will McDonald was just living in the Panthers’ backfield,” NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche stated after the game. “He was dynamic.”

The Jets have three very strong waves at defensive end in 2023. Right now, McDonald is only playing on wave three, but that won’t last forever.

Carl Lawson is a free agent in 2024, as is Huff. Rising prospects like McDonald, Jermaine Johnson II and Micheal Clemons could also surge past a veteran like John Franklin-Myers as they continue to develop.

Jets’ Will McDonald IV Given Eighth-Best Odds to Win Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2023

The Jets made history last season when cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson took home the Defensive and Offensive Rookie of the Year awards for Gang Green. It’s less likely that New York wins either of these honors in 2023, with McDonald and center Joe Tippmann as their top contenders, but the pass rusher isn’t being ignored by oddsmakers either.

Fox Sports relayed that McDonald currently has +2200 odds to win the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award, which ranks eighth-best for the incoming rookie class.

Given his anticipated playing time, the Iowa State product would have to flat-out dominate to cash-in on these dark horse odds, but it’s not impossible with what Saleh is asking him to do in year one.

Rush the passer, that’s it. If McDonald gets a lot of third down opportunities opposite Huff or Johnson, he could prove more successful than expected.