Jets First Rounder Will McDonald Fires Up Fans With Viral Tweet

The first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft is in for New York Jets fans and former Iowa State edge rusher Will McDonald IV is the newest member of Gang Green.

The morning after his selection, the explosive pass-rush specialist had a message for Jets fans on social media, and it got NYJ Twitter onboard with the selection in no time with over 8,000 likes and 600-plus retweets and quotes in just under seven hours.

J-E-T-S Jets Jets Jets!! Fired up to get to work and help this great organization. Thanks Cyclone Nation for all the support getting here. #TakeFlight — Will McDonald (@WILL_JUN1OR) April 28, 2023

“J-E-T-S Jets Jets Jets!!” Hyped McDonald. “Fired up to get to work and help this great organization.” He added a thank you to “Cyclone Nation for all the support getting here.”

Jets Setting Themselves Up With Pass Rushers in 2023 & Beyond

Head coach Robert Saleh needs two things to operate his top-ranked NFC Championship defense that he ran with the San Francisco 49ers: An offense that can get you the lead and a D-line full of disruptors.

That’s the plan. Get on top early and bury the opposing quarterback with wave after wave of hungry and ferocious pass rushers. As Saleh hinted last night on April 27, Aaron Rodgers should help with part one of that strategy.

Part two is looking good too, as the Jets now flaunt six defensive ends that could potentially start on other teams — which is not even including promising reserve Bradlee Anae. The Jets have done a good job stockpiling similar backups for each role in case of injury too.

Carl Lawson and Jermaine Johnson II are the most well-rounded EDGEs on paper. Guys that can rush the passer and stifle the run — although Johnson is the better run-stopper while Lawson is the better pass rusher at this time.

Next up, John Franklin-Myers and Micheal Clemons are the power edge setters that are both tremendous against the run with the ability to move inside on passing downs as well.

Finally, you have McDonald, who profiles as a higher ceiling version of Bryce Huff — an athletic speed rusher with dynamic blitzing ability and pressure rate on third downs. Each role has multiple bodies, which will help in 2023 and beyond, should any of these players depart in free agency (Lawson and Huff are UFAs in 2024, while “JFM” is under contract until 2026.