Jets’ Woody Johnson Sends Viral 3-Word Message After $58 Million Commitment

It may be hard for some New York Jets fans to admit, but team owner Woody Johnson really came through this time ponying up big money for ex-Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport made Johnson’s contribution known, relaying: “For his 2023 salary, the Jets picking up Aaron Rodgers’ already guaranteed option bonus of $58.3M means that it converts to a signing bonus for cap reasons — creating $43.7M of cap space and making his 2023 hit $15.7M.”

Boom. Johnson just opened up the wallet and slammed $58.3 million on the table via signing bonus, freeing up the cap room to make this deal possible — something most expected to happen, although it still took an unwavering commitment from the NYJ boss. Basking in the moment, Johnson had a short three-word message for fans after the trade was announced.

How’s everyone feeling? — Woody Johnson (@woodyjohnson4) April 24, 2023

“How’s everyone feeling?” He asked. The tweet immediately went viral with over 600K views and 7.1K likes in less than 24 hours.

Woody Johnson Made Good on Aaron Rodgers Pursuit

From the very start of the offseason, it became pretty evident that Johnson and the Jets wanted Rodgers. They monitored a couple of other free agent signal-callers like Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo, but never made a serious bid on any of them.

The franchise also made zero effort to pursue Lamar Jackson amid contract disputes with the Baltimore Ravens.

It was Rodgers or bust for most of the spring, and Johnson — as well as general manager Joe Douglas — delivered on that unspoken promise. It’s rare that NYJ ownership deserves praise but today on April 25, it does.

The Jets currently hold the longest playoff drought in the NFL at 12 seasons — an ongoing streak that is tied for the longest in professional sports with the Buffalo Sabres NHL franchise. Rodgers plans to change that, one year after missing the postseason with the Packers for the first time since 2018. The previous two campaigns before 2022, the legendary passer won the NFL MVP award with current Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

At the start of the offseason, it was Rodgers or bust. Now, it’s Super Bowl or bust for Johnson and crew — make no mistake about it.