Jets Predicted to Draft ‘First One off the Board’ at Unexpected Position

When the New York Jets drafted two Michael Carters in 2021, it was unheard of, but a recent Bleacher Report prediction might give you flashbacks.

In a bit of a shocker, NFL analyst Kristopher Knox landed running back Breece Hall in Florham Park at pick No. 35 of the draft, pairing him with the aforementioned Carter — the running back. The Iowa State product was the first ball carrier off the board in this scenario.

Of course, the Jets also employ a cornerback by the name of Bryce Hall, in case the team equipment managers didn’t have enough to worry about already.

Hall Gives NYJ ‘One of the Best Backfields in the AFC East’

According to Bleacher Report, Hall ranks second for all running backs in the 2022 class behind Michigan State product Kenneth Walker III, but Knox likes him as a better fit for Gang Green.

“Hall combines legitimate dual-threat potential with size (5’11 ¼”, 217 lbs) and vision, making him a true three-down threat,” Knox detailed. “Last season, Hall tallied 1,472 rushing yards, 302 receiving yards and 23 combined touchdowns for the Cyclones.”

He reasoned further:

The New York Jets seem to have found a solid back after taking North Carolina’s Michael Carter in the fourth round of the 2021 draft. Carter finished his rookie campaign with 639 rushing yards, 325 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Pairing Hall with Carter—and complementary back Tevin Coleman—would give New York one of the best backfields in the AFC East and aid second-year quarterback Zach Wilson.

Iowa State RB Breece Hall who is in Houston today to visit with the #Texans is my RB 2: •Vision

•Multiple cut back

•Power

•Agility While Hall doesn’t have Long speed he makes the most of each play and is hard to bring down. Potential pick at 37 pic.twitter.com/XasyFHxjwj — Drew (@IndepthTexans) April 13, 2022

There’s no denying that Hall could help this offense, but should the Jets spend a second-round pick on a running back when they have much greater needs on both sides of the football? When healthy, Carter looked like a starter during his rookie campaign, and even the reserves — Coleman, Austin Walter and Ty Johnson — all had their moments of success.

Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur wants to run the ball, it’s a staple of this offense. Having said that, general manager Joe Douglas does not appear to put a premium value on the position, selecting Carter and relative bust La’Mical Perine in round four during his first two drafts.

The Jets GM has not allocated much money to the position in free agency either, so it’s hard to believe that changes in April of 2022. Similar to the San Francisco 49ers, the NYJ rushing attack is more about the system and the offensive line than it is about the man carrying the football.

That part is supposed to be interchangeable, just like it was in 2021. If the Jets add to their backfield in the draft, it’s more likely to occur later on.

Draft Expert Joins Knox

Ironically, ESPN NFL draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. was in lockstep with Knox during his latest mock that was released this morning on April 13 — except he sent Hall to New York three picks later at No. 38.

“Day 2 is when teams should take running backs,” he explained, “and the Jets would be getting the clear top back in this class. Hall can do it all, from forcing missed tackles to catching passes. If the Jets are serious about helping Zach Wilson, they should take Hall.”

The Iowa State running back was certainly the hot topic of the morning. Not long after Knox’s article and Kiper’s mock, NFL insider Tom Pelissero was tweeting about Hall.

Iowa State RB Breece Hall is in Houston today for a visit with the #Texans, per source. Hall — who could be the first back off the draft board — already visited the #Commanders, #Giants and #Bills. Houston has three of the top 37 picks. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 13, 2022

He noted: “Iowa State RB Breece Hall is in Houston today for a visit with the #Texans, per source. Hall — who could be the first back off the draft board — already visited the #Commanders, #Giants and #Bills. Houston has three of the top 37 picks.”

The Jets have not spent a top-30 visit on Hall at this time.

