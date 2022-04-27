Jets Reporter Narrows Down No. 4 Pick to 1 of 3 Prospects

We are one day away from the NFL draft and if your head isn’t spinning by now, please share your secret with the rest of us.

After the first week of free agency was over, it felt like a no-brainer that the New York Jets would prioritize two positions in the draft — edge rusher and wide receiver. Over the past few weeks, the majority of the fanbase has rallied around Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux as the presumptive No. 4 overall selection.

Simple, right? — Not so fast. Earlier this week, news came about that Thibodeaux was not very high on the Jets’ list of targets and on April 27, one beat reporter threw gasoline on the fire.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

3 Potential Targets Named at No. 4

The Athletic’s Connor Hughes — who had a tremendous track record of being correct in free agency — kicked off today’s frenzy with a very bold tweet confirming once again that “the Jets are not drafting [Thibodeaux].”

As I said a couple days ago: The Jets are not drafting KT. https://t.co/yZKKnwavtB — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) April 27, 2022

Not long after, he took to Twitter again to explain where he believes the front office is leaning as of now.

He stated: “Based off discussions over the last couple of weeks and days, I believe the #Jets No. 4 pick comes down to OT Ickey Ekwonu or DE Jermaine Johnson. A Travon Walker slide maybe changes things? I doubt it. Never gotten sense CB Sauce Gardner is option at 4 — heard HOU, NYG love him.”

Based off discussions over the last couple of weeks and days, I believe the #Jets No. 4 pick comes down to OT Ickey Ekwonu or DE Jermaine Johnson. A Travon Walker slide maybe changes things? I doubt it. Never gotten sense CB Sauce Gardner is option at 4 — heard HOU, NYG love him — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) April 27, 2022

That’s right, Thibodeaux and Gardner aren’t an option for the Jets at 4 according to Hughes. It’s going to be Ekwonu or Johnson, with a small chance of Walker if he falls out of the top three.

For some fans, this would be a nightmare scenario.

To be fair, Johnson and Walker are both pass rushers — and promising ones in their own right — but what happened to Thibodeaux after his “spectacular” visit to Florham Park, and why would the franchise target another offensive tackle in the first round with two starters on the roster?

This reveal left more questions than answers and fans quickly blew up the mentions, leading to some replies from Hughes.

You don’t have to listen to me, though, regarding Kayvon Thibodeaux. I encourage NYJ fans to listen to @MoveTheSticks on Pardon My Take this week talking about what he saw on film. Let me know if he sounds like a player Douglas is going to use a top-five pick on. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) April 27, 2022

“You don’t have to listen to me, though, regarding Kayvon Thibodeaux,” Hughes voiced later. “I encourage NYJ fans to listen to [Daniel Jeremiah] on Pardon My Take this week talking about what he saw on film. Let me know if he sounds like a player Douglas is going to use a top-five pick on.”

I love fans. If I was tweeting about how likely Kayvon Thibodeaux is to the Jets there wouldn’t be a single reply talking about “smoke” or “the front office doesn’t tell you anything!” So sensitive to what you wanna hear. Remember: No one actually knows with the draft. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) April 27, 2022

He followed: “I love fans. If I was tweeting about how likely Kayvon Thibodeaux is to the Jets there wouldn’t be a single reply talking about ‘smoke’ or ‘the front office doesn’t tell you anything!’ So sensitive to what you wanna hear. Remember: No one actually knows with the draft.”

Follow the Heavy On Jets Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest NYJ-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

The Beat Rallies Around the Rumor

If you’re hoping this is a smokescreen, the entire Jets beat — among others — might have to be wrong for that to be the case. ESPN’s Rich Cimini was the next to chime in.

He tweeted: “#Jets want edge rusher, but that will depend on how board falls. If Travon Walker somehow falls to 4, he’d be a strong consideration. They like Jermaine Johnson a lot, but I’d be surprised if they take him at 4. He’d be in play at 10. Kayvon Thibodeaux? Don’t see it at 4 or 10.”

#Jets want edge rusher, but that will depend on how board falls. If Travon Walker somehow falls to 4, he'd be a strong consideration. They like Jermaine Johnson a lot, but I'd be surprised if they take him at 4. He'd be in play at 10. Kayvon Thibodeaux? Don't see it at 4 or 10. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) April 27, 2022

Cimini also reported that Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh were unlikely to draft a cornerback in the top five, unless they graded him as a “unicorn” talent. That all falls in line with Hughes’ thoughts on the matter.

In a recent beat reporter mock draft from the Charlotte Observer, DJ Bien-Aime of the New York Daily News also selected Johnson with the No. 4 pick.

“Jermaine Johnson was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021,” he explained. “League scouts believe Johnson could be one of the best defensive ends from this class. He has a plethora of pass rush moves and is stout against the run.”

I should note that in this scenario Aidan Hutchinson, Thibodeaux and Ekwonu were off the board. Gardner went seventh to the New York Giants and the polarizing Walker was not included in the top 10.

For what it’s worth, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler highlighted Johnson to Gang Green on April 27 as well during some final draft notes. He voiced: “Watch for the Jets, who pick at Nos. 4 and 10. I’m told they are high on Johnson.”

Follow @obermuller_nyj and @BoyGreen25 on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!