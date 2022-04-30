Jets 2022 UDFA Tracker: Dual-Threat Running Back Joins Rookie Class

Just like that, the long-awaited NFL draft weekend has ended, but the rookie class isn’t complete. New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas always signs a lengthy list of undrafted prospects and this tracker will detail every 2022 addition.

Before we get into the UDFAs, a final look at the Jets 2022 draft class in its entirety, which ended up being quality over quantity:

2022 UDFA Tracker

This tracker will update as signings occur, so keep it handy!

Zonovan ‘Bam’ Knight, running back, N.C. State

Former N.C. State RB Zonovan "Bam" Knight is signing with the #Jets, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2022

The 5-foot-11 rusher will join a crowded backfield that saw Breece Hall enter the fold in round two alongside Michael Carter, Tevin Coleman and more. Mike LaFleur loves to have fresh horses to call upon should he need them, but Knight will have to impress to make the roster.

The N.C. State product was consistent during his three-year career with between 740 and 790 rushing yards in each campaign. Knight scored 10 touchdowns and totaled 924 scrimmage yards in 2020 — his best season.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein noted that he “spent most of his time handling zone carries” in college, so it’s a scheme fit for the Jets. Knight also offers some ability as a kick returner and a pass-catcher.

Irvin Charles, wide receiver, Penn State

An interesting case of a former Penn State athlete that last played for the school in 2017. After being dismissed from the team for violating team rules, Charles transferred to IUP but didn’t play until 2021 according to Sam Fremin.

He declared this year after a 792-yard season with 12 touchdowns. The talent appears to be there, but there are some obvious off-the-field flags that kept Charles from getting selected.

DQ Thomas, linebacker, Middle Tennessee

Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network described Thomas’ positives: “Athletic linebacker who flashes a complete game. Agile and fluid moving about the field and breaks down well. Quickly picks up coverage assignments, covers a good amount of area, and displays speed pursuing the action. Moves well laterally and sells out on the blitz but stays with his responsibilities. Resilient and effectively uses his hands to protect himself.”

Although Thomas is undersized (6-foot-2, 225 pounds), he’ll get a legitimate shot to crack a shallow linebacker core. His background and play style reminds of Quincy Williams a bit, but with much less of a track record. Coach Stock announced his signing on Twitter.

Savion Williams, defensive tackle, Florida A&M

Florida A&M football reported that defensive tackle Savion Williams would be signing with the Jets. The 6-foot-4 lineman looks like a run-clogger on the surface. NFL Draft Buzz noted that his “bull rush will get stonewalled,” adding that Williams “combines strength and footwork to fill holes inside.”

He may not offer much as a pass-rusher but the Jets do have a void at nose tackle. If Williams can show something in camp, perhaps he can stick with the organization and be groomed as an early-down specialist. His major weaknesses to overcome will be anchor strength and consistency in his tackling.

Camp Tryouts

Trenten Morrow, safety, Sienna

Sienna Safety Trenten Morrow has been invited to #Jets rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, per @AaronWilson_NFL. #TakeFlight #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/nn1e1Q2MeP — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 30, 2022

Morrow is a 6-foot-3 safety with versatility and physicality. He’s a local kid that played for Sienna, and he’ll earn a tryout with the Jets according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

In an interview with NFL Draft Diamonds, Morrow told writer Jimmy Williams that his best quality was that he “leads by example.” He also voiced that he’s a strong safety that was sometimes used as a nickel linebacker, reminiscent of current versatile safety Ashtyn Davis.

Brett Borske, tight end, Western Michigan

Western Michigan tight end Brett Borske invited to the Jets' minicamp, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 30, 2022

A “big, strong, blocking tight end who plays nasty football,” according to Pauline of Pro Football Network. Not much of a receiver with six catches in 2021 and four in 2020.

This feels like another in-line TE option for LaFleur, who has overhauled the position. He’ll earn a tryout at minicamp according to Wilson.

Jeremy Webb, cornerback, Kansas

New York Jets invited cornerback Jeremy Webb to their rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, per a league source. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 30, 2022

A 6-foot-4 cornerback out of Kansas will get a tryout just two years after UDFA Lamar Jackson played meaningful games and one year after Isaiah Dunn did the same. The Jets CB room looks a lot different with D.J. Reed Jr. and Sauce Gardner leading the way but Webb will earn a tryout all the same.

He told NFL Draft Diamonds that he’s a “competitive high-energy” player. Webb added that his size sets him apart, and that man coverage is his favorite defense.

