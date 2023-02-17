NFL World Reacts to Derek Carr, Jets QB Update

We have some news in the New York Jets’ 2023 quarterback search.

According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, free agent QB Derek Carr will visit with the Jets “this weekend.” He added: “It’ll be the second meeting with a team for Carr, who visited the [New Orleans] Saints prior to his release by the [Las Vegas] Raiders. Carr is in the process of evaluating all options now that he’s a free agent.”

CBS Sports insider Josina Anderson later reported that the two sides are “meeting tomorrow,” meaning Saturday, February 18.

Mike Garafolo Explains What Derek Carr Visit Means for Jets

Let’s go back to Garafolo first, as he provided more information on Carr’s upcoming trip to Florham Park and what it means for the Jets during a live spot on “NFL Now.”

“Both [camps] covering all of their bases here as they go through the process,” Garafolo began. “Derek Carr, now a free agent, has a chance to speak to — as he put it last week — all of his friends. Right? Now that he’s free he can speak to all 31 teams — that’s what he wanted from the Raiders, he wasn’t granted it, so now he has got that process going on and it begins with a visit to the Jets.”

Garafolo quickly added that the process really started in New Orleans, confirming that the Saints are “still in play” for Carr. He also explained that Carr has a head start on the other free agent QBs, who must wait until the start of the new league year (March 15).

The NFL Network insider also noted the connection between Carr and former Raiders offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who was hired as the new pass game coordinator for Gang Green on February 13. Downing also has ties to veteran QB candidate Ryan Tannehill from their days together in Tennessee.

In terms of Aaron Rodgers, Garafolo relayed that the Jets are still expected to be “in the mix” there as well. When asked whether or not this visit could get done before Rodgers emerges from his isolation period, the insider stated that his understanding was: “Derek Carr was going to take about a week, and up to two weeks from the start of being a free agent [to make a decision], so I don’t know that we’re going to get a signing out of this [Jets] visit right here.”

Garafolo could not confirm any other scheduled visits for Carr at this time, but did name the Saints and Carolina Panthers as two franchises that he expects to push the Jets for the former Raiders QB.

Fellow NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport also reiterated that Rodgers is still the Jets “top choice” at quarterback based on what he’s heard.

Jets, NFL Media Reacts to Derek Carr’s Visit With Jets

As Heavy on Jets reporter Michael Obermuller voiced on Twitter, this Carr update does tell us one thing. He wrote: “What the Derek Carr news does confirm is that he’s not ANTI playing in New York, like some suggested. Still may not end up here but he’s at least willing to hear what the Jets have to offer.”

Later, Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer further detailed the visit, relaying: “Carr’s visit with the Jets starts tonight, and there’ll be meetings with the QB in Jersey tomorrow. New Jets pass-game coordinator Todd Downing is very close to Carr, with the two having spent three years together in Oakland.”