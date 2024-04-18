Sauce Gardner Talking With Star Free Agent Sparks Jets Rumors

The New York Jets might not be done adding star power to the roster in 2024.

Sauce Gardner called himself “LeSauce GM” this offseason on social media as he attempted his recruiting exploits to bring talent to the Jets roster. He was back to his old tricks on Thursday, April 18.

“The Other Big 3😂🤞🏾,” Gardner posted as a caption accompanied by a photo featuring Drake and free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Social Media Set Ablaze by Fans Reacting to Sauce-OBJ Photo

Fans took notice on social media and started reacting to the photo and what it could mean.

“LeSauce Still recruiting OBJ 👀👀👀,” a fan posted.

“LeSauce the GM in the streets with it!l Love to see this level of dedication to the recruiting 😂🔥” another fan wrote.

Even the official NFL X previously Twitter account with 35.4 million followers got in on the action with the caption, “Drizzy x OBJ x Sauce 🔥.”

OBJ, 31, is currently an unrestricted free agent. He spent this past season on the Baltimore Ravens roster after signing a one-year deal for $18 million.

During Beckham’s 10-year career in the NFL, he has recorded 566 receptions for 7,932 receiving yards and has hauled in 59 touchdowns. Over the last few years, he has dealt with an array of injuries.

The former LSU product hasn’t played a full season of football since the 2019 campaign when he was with the Cleveland Browns.

Jets-OBJ Is a Legitimate Possibility This Offseason

If the Jets pursued OBJ this offseason it wouldn’t be surprising.

“Odell, he wanted to play here,” Gardner told Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated back in May of 2023. “It was to the point where he was picking his jersey. He was telling me, like, ‘Hey, ask so-and-so if I can get the jersey [number I want].’ He was going to wear number 7.”

According to the official Jets roster and the NFL Jersey Numbers social media account, the No. 7 Jets jersey number remains unclaimed in 2024.

“I’ll say as this goes on and on, assuming he still wants to play football, like if nobody wants Odell Beckham [Jr], just nobody wants [OBJ] and the Jets come out of this draft with let’s say offensive line at [pick] 10 and then they take a receiver we like at [pick] 72 but it’s not a guy like he’s on the field getting 50 to 60 targets. Would you be shocked if Odell Beckham is here [on the Jets] on a one-year $3 million deal with incentives that can jack the deal up,” Connor Rogers of NBC Sports openly asked his co-host Joe Caporoso on “Badlands?”

Rogers explained that the argument from the Jets side could be Mike Williams isn’t ready yet from his torn ACL last year and we’ll see if the rookie third-round pick “can push Odell.” This would give the Jets the luxury of not rushing Williams back before he is ready.

“For Odell, he [would] be back in New York. He loves that kind of market and the attention,” Rogers explained on the podcast. Rogers said he isn’t predicting that this is 100% going to happen, but the longer OBJ remains a free agent the lower his price tag will drop and the more sense it’ll make for the Jets.