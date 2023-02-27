NFL Insider Floats Blockbuster Jets-Chiefs Trade Idea

The New York Jets could swing a big-time deal this offseason with an AFC rival.

ESPN staff writer Bill Barnwell recently made some predictions in a column that was designed to “improve all 32 teams.” One of his crazy ideas featured a potential trade between Gang Green and the Kansas City Chiefs.

If KC is unable to sign impending free agent Orlando Brown to a juicy long-term deal, they could instead tag and trade him to the Jets.

“If the Chiefs don’t think they can re-sign Brown, they might franchise him for a second time, then attempt to trade him to a team in need of a solution on their quarterback’s blindside. I wonder if a Brown deal involving that first-rounder [the No. 13 overall pick] (and picks going back to the Jets with Brown) might make sense.”

A Massive Trade to Fill a Void on the Jets O-Line

General manager Joe Douglas is a former offensive lineman so he fully understands what the position means in the grand scheme of putting a roster together.

Sending away a top draft choice, even if you get some picks back, would be a costly price to pay.

However, the Jets would finally solve their woes at the left tackle position. Brown is only 26 years of age and he will turn 27 before the start of the 2023 season.

On top of giving up the No. 13 overall pick the Jets would have to agree to a new long-term contract as part of the deal.

According to Spotrac’s market value projections, Brown is expected to sign a five-year deal for $112 million.

That annual salary would equate to $22.4 million per season which would make him the No. 3 highest-paid left tackle in all of football, per Over The Cap.

The Jets could just select one of the top offensive linemen coming out with that No. 13 pick. However, that would be an unproven dart throw, and who knows if that player could translate to the NFL level.

While Brown would have a higher annual price tag, at least you would know what he brings to the table.

The Caveat to a Potential Jets-Orlando Brown Trade

Barnwell said this Brown trade could be a possibility if the Jets are unable to lure Aaron Rodgers to New York.

“The draft capital involved wouldn’t make things much easier. It’s hard to imagine the Jets trading for Rodgers without giving up the No. 13 overall pick, if not more.”

Barnwell believes it will take a massive haul to trade for Rodgers from Green Bay. If that’s the case, the Jets wouldn’t likely have the assets available to also swing a deal for Brown or the cap space for that matter.

Although there could be a strong argument to be made that the Jets could swing a little smaller at quarterback and instead use those assets to build around their new passer.

The other side of the argument would be getting the best possible quarterback you can if you’re the Jets and using whatever leftover pieces you have to support that guy.