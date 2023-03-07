Proposed Trade Sends Aaron Rodgers to Jets for Package of Picks

New York Jets fans are officially on quarterback watch.

Things are heating up and news could seemingly break at any second. While we are waiting for all of that to transpire, Ian from Jets Central proposed a blockbuster deal on the Bleacher Report app.

Green Bay Packers receive: a 2023 second-rounder (No. 43 overall), a 2024 conditional second-rounder

New York Jets receive: quarterback Aaron Rodgers

If Rodgers played in 2024, that conditional second-round draft choice would elevate to a first-rounder.

Trade That Makes Sense for Both the Packers and the Jets

A lot of veteran quarterbacks have been traded over the last handful of years for some big hefty packages. On the surface, it would make sense that a player of Rodgers’ abilities would go for something similar.

However as is normally the case, things aren’t that simple with A-Rod.

Rodgers is 39 years of age and he will turn 40 near the end of the 2023 regular season. Is he still going to keep deciding his football future on a year-to-year basis? What about his contract situation?

Those complicating factors clearly affected the price in this proposed deal and likely will in real life as talks progress between the Packers and the Jets.

Whether it is a pair of second-rounders or what becomes a second and a first, that is a price the Jets should be willing to pay. The message has been clear from the top down, they believe this team is a quarterback away from competing.

Jets Making Full Court Press to Land Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

The Jets received permission to speak with Rodgers and they quickly set up an in-person meeting to talk about a deal.

Aaron Rodgers has received permission to speak with the #Jets, source confirms. Some due diligence. https://t.co/QCP6VSoBYE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2023

Dan Graziano of ESPN was told that the Jets people that were on the private jet included owner Woody Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh, and new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.