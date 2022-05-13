Different Jets Starters React to 2022 NFL Schedule Release

The New York Jets schedule dropped on May 12 and it was the major NFL topic of the week on social media.

With incorrect rumors and accurate leaks leading up to the announcement, fans were refreshing phones and tablets with an eye on the future — a fickle thing known to produce more fantasies and nightmares than absolute truths.

And yet, there we all were, hanging in anticipation. Even a couple of NYJ athletes were tuned into the release, voicing their thoughts on Twitter.

Becton & Reed Comment on Schedule

Recently signed cornerback D.J. Reed Jr. must have gotten a preview because his tweet came in before 8 p.m. EST. “I love our schedule,” the veteran told fans, “let’s get it!!”

I love our schedule, let’s get it!! — DJ_2Great (@D7_Reed) May 12, 2022

That built the hype as the creative “out of context” reveal posted on social media.

Fans mostly took it from there but offensive tackle Mekhi Becton was also very active on the subject. “This is SOOOOO FIRE!!!!! And i see a big ticket cameo… man i can’t wait,” he wrote after the video.

This is SOOOOO FIRE!!!!! And i see a big ticket cameo 😭😭 man i can’t wait https://t.co/aLjiSE58YA — BIG BUST 77 (@BigTicket73) May 13, 2022

Of course, he was referring to himself as ‘The Big Ticket.’ Becton’s cartoon version makes an appearance in Week 9 as the offensive line works on building a hot rod together. They later reappear driving the vehicle in Week 14.

Becton also responded to the follow-up tweet with the actual schedule, captioned: “CAN’T WAIT!!”

“LETS DO IT!!!!!!!!!!!!” He voiced in the response.

Ex-Jet Predicts 8-9 Record

A former Jet also gave his take on the 2022 schedule, except he did it on live T.V. ESPN NFL analyst Damien Woody went game-by-game with ex-New England Patriot Tedy Bruschi and predicted the franchise would finish 8-9, just one win short of their first above-500 record since 2015.

Here were Woody’s selections (in schedule order):

vs. Baltimore Ravens, win.

at Cleveland Browns, loss.

vs. Cincinnati Bengals, loss.

at Pittsburgh Steelers, win.

vs. Miami Dolphins, win.

at Green Bay Packers, loss.

at Denver Broncos, loss.

vs. New England Patriots, win.

vs. Buffalo Bills, loss.

at Patriots, loss.

vs. Chicago Bears, win.

at Minnesota Vikings, loss.

at Bills, loss.

vs. Detroit Lions, win.

vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, win.

at Seattle Seahawks, win.

at Dolphins, loss.

The Jets begin with a brutal nine-game stretch to start the 2022 campaign, although Woody believes they can weather it with an upset win over the Ravens in the home opener and another on the road in Pittsburgh — not to mention two home victories over the Fins and Pats.

That would give Gang Green a 4-5 record heading into the Week 10 bye, which would set them up for a potential playoff run. The back half of the schedule features several winnable games including head-to-heads against the Bears, Lions, Jaguars, Seahawks and Vikings.

The Patriots and Eagles will play a league-high 5 games on short weeks (less than 7 days between games). The Jaguars, Jets and Falcons play the fewest (2 each). Via @ESPNStatsInfo #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) May 13, 2022

It also contains the rest of the division games. This is the one portion of the schedule that gets harder down the stretch, as all three AFC East home games come in the front nine while the road outings come later on.

An 8-9 finish might not make the playoffs, but it would most likely keep the Jets in the hunt and legitimize the franchise’s turnaround under Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh. For most fans, that would be enough to make it a very successful season.

