Jets ‘in the Mix’ to Sign Former Pro Bowl WR1 in Free Agency: Report

We are on the doorstep of NFL free agency with the legal tampering period less than 24 hours away.

Conflicting reports have the New York Jets both sticking to the more conservative approach of years past and spending big on a splash target at a position like cornerback or safety. In all honesty, only Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh probably know the true plan but the rumor mill keeps on churning all the same.

The latest juicy piece of information came from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

4 Known Suitors for Allen Robinson

In a recent report from Grant Gordon via Around the NFL, the writer quoted Rapoport, who claimed that former Pro Bowl wide receiver Allen Robinson currently has four major suitors in free agency. Gordon explained:

The New York Jets, Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders are among the teams who could be “in the mix” to sign Robinson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. Rapoport added the Cleveland Browns are also a team to watch.

Keep in mind that the Browns just traded for Amari Cooper and although they may not be done with Jarvis Landry on the way out and Odell Beckham Jr. gone, that option still could be less enticing for Robinson if he wants to be considered a clearcut WR1.

That would leave the Jets, Lions and Raiders — three franchises in desperate need of a true top target on the outside.

Focusing on Gang Green, Robinson could really open things up for players like Corey Davis and Elijah Moore, who did not always perform when they were asked to take on the WR1 burden in 2021. The trio would make a very formidable and diverse unit of playmakers for Zach Wilson, with the Chicago Bears free agent taking over as the vertical/red-zone target.

“Robinson, who has shined for the most part in his eight-season NFL career despite often sub-par quarterback play, has three 1,000-yard seasons on his resume and from 2019-2020 had 200 catches for 13 touchdowns and 2,397 yards with the Bears,” voiced Gordon.

All About Zach

No matter where fans stand on Sam Darnold, most would agree that the Jets did a horrible job of building around him. Douglas knows that this must change with Wilson.

If the BYU product fails, it won’t be because the front office didn’t surround him with enough talent, and the expectation is that New York will continue to add on offense this year.

Davis feels like a solid secondary option and Moore’s versatility may be more useful lining up all over the field. Robinson provides that true No. 1 feel and he won’t be the only addition on this side of the ball.

Douglas will most likely bring in multiple tight ends and at least one interior offensive lineman to plug the right guard hole. That should shore up the last few offensive deficiencies for the rookie, allowing him to develop and show obvious signs of progression.

Then if he doesn’t, it’s easier to confidently say he’s not the guy — something fans still question about Darnold.

The offense improved as the year went on in 2021 but there were still far too many dropped passes, blown assignments, incorrect routes, and unblocked pass rushers. A Robinson signing could at least help solve one or two of those problem areas.

