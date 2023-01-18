Jets Priority Free Agent Could Be Rare ‘Package Deal’: Report

It’s not often you hear the term “package deal” around a league like the NFL — where players hope to secure their futures financially before an injury or a physical regression.

New York Jets beat reporter Rich Cimini used that exact term during a January 15 article with ESPN, however.

“Seven starters are heading into unrestricted free agency, including quarterback Mike White, but only one is ending his rookie contract — linebacker Quincy Williams,” Cimini wrote. “The rest are older vets on their second and third deals. That’s one of the reasons why the Jets have prioritized him.”

Cimini then added that Quincy’s “younger brother, Quinnen Williams, wants a contract extension,” calling it an “interesting dynamic.” He also quoted the linebacker, who stated: “We’re looking forward to playing on the same team together… That’s our mindset.”

That all led Cimini to form the conclusion that this could end up being a “package deal” for the Williams brothers in New York.

LB Quincy Williams Feels ‘Loyalty’ to Jets Organization

The game-wrecker defensive tackle of the family, Quinnen, started the 2023 offseason with a bang — dropping an immediate ultimatum for general manager Joe Douglas. The big man in the Jets defensive front wants a contract extension and a pay raise, and it’s obvious he deserves one.

After a first-team All-Pro selection in 2022, one could argue that Quinnen Williams has become a top-three defensive tackle in the NFL behind Aaron Donald and Chris Jones. The former could retire this year, making “Big Q” a very hot commodity heading into a contract season.

He’s reportedly looking for an average salary in the $21 to $25 million per year range, which would rank him second in AAV behind Donald with Jones also up for an extension.

Staff favorite Quincy Williams has made a home for himself in New York as well after flaming out in Jacksonville out of the draft. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has an infatuation for the hard-hitting linebacker and the Jets believe they can mold the athletic specimen into one of the top LBs in football.

“I feel like the last two years, I’ve proven that I’ve been consistent, and I’m a starter in this league,” Quincy told reporters during an exit interview. “Playing within this scheme another year gave me a lot of confidence also.”

He attributed his success to the coaching staff, as well as veterans C.J. Mosley and Kwon Alexander.

“The Jets gave me my second chance,” the linebacker noted when discussing his loyalty to the organization. “I feel like I took full advantage of that second chance. At the end of the day, it’s a business also, I love the Jets and the building blocks that we started — the defense — having fun with them on the field [and] off the field… just makes it a lot easier. Looking forward to being back here with the Jets.”

Quincy Williams did admit earlier in the interview that he’s gotten “wonderful vibes from the team” ahead of contract negotiations.

Jets Likely to Re-Sign LB Quincy Williams & DT Quinnen Williams

As much as it might cost Douglas and New York, this package deal makes sense for all parties involved. The fanbase loves the Williams brothers and many have already called for the front office to “pay the man” when it comes to Quinnen’s hefty-looking extension.

Gang Green has already invested in Quincy Williams as well, giving him a pay bump in 2022 — up from his rookie salary to $2.54 million according to Over the Cap. Now, he needs a new deal, but what might that look like?

Around the NFL, above average linebackers in their mid-to-late twenties with no Pro Bowl or All-Pro nods usually make somewhere from two-to-five million per year. You have to think that Quincy Williams would at least earn what he’s making now, if not more, but an incentivized contract might work best for both camps in this scenario.

That would offer the high-energy late bloomer a chance to fight for what he believes he’s worth on the field — while also providing a slight safety blanket for the Green & White if he regresses or misses time with injury.

Keep in mind that Douglas and the Jets would also have to re-sign the aforementioned Alexander, assuming they’d like the veteran to return alongside Mosley and Williams in 2023. The experienced LB is also due for a raise after accepting a prove-it deal last year, meaning as always, there will be some tough decisions for the NYJ front office this spring.