Quinnen Williams Spreads Holiday Joy in the Midst of Jets Pro Bowl Bid

This Christmas, New York Jets superstar defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is spreading the love as he attempts to give back to the community that raised him.

Quinnen and his Jets teammate and older brother Quincy Williams were born in Birmingham, Alabama. After their mother passed away from breast cancer, their grandmother Yvanta Henderson took charge of raising them to be the professionals that they are today.

Quinnen Williams has always been famous for his polite nature, despite his hulking size and unnatural strength. That caring personality really shows in the charity work he does outside the game.

‘100 Reasons Why’ Campaign

The Alabama product’s “100 Reasons Why” campaign is designed to help 100 signal-parent families from the Birmingham area that are in need. Williams began this charitable effort in 2020 and is continuing it in 2021.

“It’s Christmas time —the season of giving!! This year my non-profit, the Quinnen Williams Foundation, 2nd annual “100 Reasons Why” Campaign will be spreading $25,000 of holiday joy among 100 single-parent families (handpicked by me) in the Birmingham, AL area. Apply below to enter!” The Jets DT posted on Instagram with a video promoting the contest details.

To enter a family into the running, applicants must go to qwilliamsfoundation.org and fill out the necessary information. Each winner (chosen by Williams himself) will be presented with $250 to help out over the holidays.

Here are the requirements to enter:

Ideal candidates are “a good culture fit within the organization.”

Single-Parent Household.

A part of the selected zip codes ( If your zip code is not within the zip codes listed below you will not be considered as a candidate. Please have photo identification/driver’s license ready, reflecting your address as used in the form for verification).

SELECTED ZIP CODES: 35022, 35061, 35064, 35203, 35204, 35205, 35206, 35207, 35208, 35209, 35210, 35211, 35212, 35215, 35217, 35218, 35221, 35222, 35224, 35228, 35233, 35235, 35254.

The entire campaign is funded by the Quinnen Williams Foundation, and the Jets’ jolly giant isn’t asking for anything in return — well, besides his first Pro Bowl selection.

Williams Needs Your Help on the Pro Bowl Ballot

One completely free way to return the favor to ‘Big Q’ is by voting for him to earn his first NFL Pro Bowl appearance. The Jets star is currently sixth in fan voting at defensive tackle and fourth among AFC contenders according to beat reporter DJ Bien-Aime.

DT Quinnen Williams is sixth in the NFL in pro bowl fan voting at his position, he's fourth in the AFC behind Titans J. Simmons, Colts D. Buckner and Chiefs Chris Jones. Williams is having a Pro Bowl season and should make it. — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) December 2, 2021

Williams certainly deserves the honor as an impact player on the field and a giving person off it. You can cast your ballot today by following this link: https://www.nfl.com/pro-bowl/ballot/defense/dt/.

Some argued that the former first-round pick was snubbed last year after a breakout sophomore campaign but Williams has been even more impressive in 2021.

Which player got snubbed by the Pro Bowl, and why are you choosing Quinnen Williams? — Nicole Lynn (@AgentNicoleLynn) December 22, 2020

The game-wrecker already has six sacks and 12 quarterback hits in 11 appearances, which is just shy of his 2020 total of seven sacks and 14 QB hits in 13 games. He also has 15 fewer combined tackles as of now but you figure after two more weeks, Williams will likely match or surpass those totals.

At defensive tackle, he’s currently tied for fourth in sacks with Aaron Donald and Jonathan Allen. He also holds a missed tackle percentage of 4.8, which is well above average.

This is also the healthiest Williams has ever been — knock on wood — which should end up leading to a career season in year three. Merry Christmas Quinnen! And good luck in the voting!

