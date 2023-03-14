Jets Eyeing Pro Bowl Pass Catcher, ‘Probably Will Happen’: Report

The New York Jets are going all-in with their plan this offseason.

According to NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb coming to New York “probably will happen” if Aaron Rodgers does too which they also expect to happen.

From Free Agency Frenzy: As we await word on #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, the #Jets are the only team negotiating with WR Allen Lazard, and a Rodgers trade could also mean Randall Cobb is coming, too. pic.twitter.com/5snP6i07uH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

Breadcrumbs Indicate a Future Aaron Rodgers-Jets Pairing Is Destined to Happen

Reacting to Aaron Rodgers recruiting NEW players to Jets in free agency LIVE: Boy Green reacts to a new report that #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is recruiting some talent to the #Jets amid rumors! You can read more about this report here: heavy.com/sports/new-york-jets/aaron-rodgers-nfl-free-agency-packers/ Make sure you LIKE the video & hit subscribe! 2023-03-14T02:15:21Z

Cobb is 32 years of age and he will turn 33 before the start of the 2023 season.

He has spent 10 combined seasons with Rodgers during two separate stints with the Packers.

The former Pro Bowler has been a highly productive player since joining the league back in 2011.

Cobb has caught 625 passes for 7,585 passing yards with 53 touchdowns.

The former Kentucky product has been a close friend to Rodgers and the Jets potentially adding him to the fold would add another breadcrumb toward an inevitable path of landing a new star QB this offseason.

Cobb played on a $4.1 million contract in 2022 and would be expected to land something similar or cheaper on the Jets potentially in 2023.

New Details Coming in on Jets Pursuit of Allen Lazard

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said the Jets are “working on a deal” with Packers wideout Allen Lazard in free agency.

Initially, it was the Jets and another unnamed team involved but it sounds like the other team is no longer in the conversation “so it seems to be all Jets for Lazard”, per Rapoport.

#Packers WR Allen Lazard is "working on a deal" w/ the #Jets in free agency + there was another #NFL team involved but per @RapSheet "it does not sound like that team is involved anymore so it seems to be all Jets for Lazard." #TakeFlight #GoPackGo Aaron Rodgers watch pic.twitter.com/Lvo1qQ5D0v — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 14, 2023

The Jets receiving corps could be looking scary if all of these additions come through:

Garrett Wilson

Elijah Moore

Randall Cobb

Allen Lazard

While Corey Davis is still technically on the roster, if these other additions come through it likely spells the end of his tenure with the Jets.

Andrew Brandt, a longtime Packers executive, said on Twitter that the Jets are doing things for Aaron that the Packers have done in recent years “and are no longer willing to do.”

According to reports, it sounds like the remaining trade issues involve the Jets doing things for Aaron that the Packers have done in recent years, and are no longer willing to do. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) March 14, 2023

If bringing along a few of Rodgers’ old teammates would make him feel more comfortable in New York, it sure seems like the Jets are willing to do whatever it takes to lock this deal down.

While there has been no official word yet on Rodgers being traded to the Jets, there appears to be a lot of arrows pointing in that direction.

Why would the Jets suddenly be in on Lazard in free agency? Now some bubbling rumors about a potential Cobb addition as well.

Both players are talented and would make sense for any team, but it would be a pretty odd coincidence if these moves had nothing to do with the potential arrival of a certain four-time NFL MVP.

ESPN NFL Insider Dan Graziano said as much on Twitter, “there is no equivalent tweet to explain a 2023 pursuit of Randall Cobb. There can be one and only one reason for that.”

He didn’t say what he meant, but we can all connect the dots. Every day it is looking more and more like Rodgers will be following in the footsteps of his predecessor Brett Favre via a trade to the Jets.