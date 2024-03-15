Jets Set to Host Former No. 1 Pick for Visit: Report

The New York Jets are attempting to collect all of the Baltimore Ravens’ infinity stones this offseason.

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo shared on social media that veteran pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney is meeting with the Carolina Panthers this week, but next week he “is slated to visit the Jets.”

Free agent Jadeveon Clowney, meeting with the #Panthers this evening, is slated to visit the #Jets next week, sources say. So Clowney is currently slated to explore multiple options before making a decision on where he will play in 2024. pic.twitter.com/yqUmtwddeK — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2024

Clowney originally entered the NFL back in 2014 as the No. 1 overall pick in the first round.

Clowney Is Still a Dominant Player Even at His Advanced Age

The veteran pass rusher has transformed into a bit of a mercenary over the last batch of years. Clowney has suited up for five different NFL organizations and he is set to join his sixth this offseason.

Despite being 31 years of age, Clowney has shown no signs of slowing down. He is coming off of a 9.5-sack campaign with the Ravens in 2023.

During his decade in the pros, Clowney has racked up 52.5 sacks, 128 quarterback hits, 15 forced fumbles, and 363 total tackles.

Beyond his statistical production as a pass rusher, Clowney is among the best-run defenders in the NFL.

“The former South Carolina product has earned a 91.0 run-defense grade for his career, which ranks fifth for his position since 2014,” Jonathon Macri of Pro Football Focus wrote in January of 2023.

Clowney Could Be the Jets Replacement for Bryce Huff

All of the offseason focus has been on the Jets offense and understandably so after the disaster of last season. However one of the most underrated needs on the team is at EDGE.

Brian Costello of the New York Post said on social media that the “Jets need to find a pass rusher to replace [Bryce] Huff in the rotation.”

Jets need to find a pass rusher to replace Huff in the rotation. Clowney is visiting, per Mike G https://t.co/BioN4KA2av — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) March 15, 2024

Huff signed a three-year deal for $51 million to join the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason. Adam Schefter of ESPN said that was “the highest-paid non-QB undrafted free agent in NFL history.”

That price point ended up being too rich for the Jets. If the Jets signed Clowney he wouldn’t cost nearly as much as Huff did.

He played last season on a one-year deal for $2.5 million. Clowney proved to be one of the better bargains at the pass rusher position on the open market.

Clowney is due for a pay raise this offseason. Spotrac’s market value projections believe he will sign a one-year deal for $7.2 million. While Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus was a little higher projecting a one-year deal for $9 million with $8 million of that guaranteed.

Either way that fits the Jets’ timeline of winning right now. Clowney could be the perfect short-term answer to the Jets’ pass-rushing woes.

While the former South Carolina product has never had a double-digit sack season in his career, he has been close on several occasions. Four times during his career he has either come within a sack or a half of a sack of reaching double figures for a single season.

Something that could help him get over the top is this scheme and the talent already on the Jets’ defense. If Clowney walked through the doors he wouldn’t be the main straw that stirs the drink defensively. Instead, he could simply fill in as a cog in the machine.