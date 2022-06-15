Jets Linked to Former Free Agent Target, Reception Monster

One of the most underrated needs left on the New York Jets roster is depth at wide receiver.

You wouldn’t initially think about it because they appear four deep with Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson, and Braxton Berrios. However, one injury could drastically change the perception of how good this unit is.

A Connection That Just Makes Sense

Ryan Moran recently listed several free agents that would boost the Jets’ depth at several key positions for Jets X-Factor.

One name that should be very familiar to Jets fans is wide receiver, Adam Humphries.

The 28-year-old (he will turn 29 by the start of the 2022 season) originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent back in 2015.

After a slow start to his career as a rookie, only totaling 27 catches for 260 receiving yards and a touchdown, everything took off after that.

Over the next three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Humphries developed into a reception monster:

192 receptions

2,069 yards

Eight receiving touchdowns

After leaving in free agency to join the Tennessee Titans in 2019, Humphries was mired with injuries.

Last season he finally got right playing in all 17 games for the Washington Commanders. Moran notes that 56 percent of his receptions last season (21) went for a first down.

Who Will Step up to the Plate?

Back in 2019, the Jets were looking for a wide receiver in free agency and they had three names on their docket: Jamison Crowder, Cole Beasley, and Humphries.

The #Jets will certainly be in the market for a pass catcher when legal tampering period begins today, and free agency eventually opens. Two of the names I keep hearing are Adam Humphries & Cole Beasley. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 11, 2019

Gang Green did a ton of homework on Humphries, but ultimately pivoted to Crowder and that has proven to be the right move.

The former Duke product led the Jets in receiving the last three seasons. This offseason he jumped over to join the Buffalo Bills and there is a void at the slot position.

When head coach Robert Saleh was asked who will fill that void, he replied “we are working through it.”

Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur loves that they have options. All of the top three wideouts in Davis, Wilson, and Moore have inside-and-outside versatility so they can play anywhere.

Berrios got a fat new extension and could certainly step into that role. However, it would behoove the Jets to add some more proven experience at the slot position.

There are no false visions of grandeur here, Humphries isn’t a superstar wide receiver, but he is incredibly consistent and has proven to be a successful cog in a passing machine.

On top of losing Crowder, the Jets also lost Keelan Cole in free agency. They could use more proven depth and a guy that can step in at a moment’s notice.

Gang Green had some interest a few years ago and it would make sense if the organization still would be interested in connecting the dots.

