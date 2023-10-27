Robert Saleh Responds to Dalvin Cook’s Frustration, Jets Trade Rumors

Dalvin Cook expressed frustration with his role on the New York Jets when speaking with the media this week.

When head coach Robert Saleh was asked about it on Friday October 27, he didn’t see an issue with it.

“I’m not surprised, he’s a competitor. I’m actually happy that he’s a little frustrated because it means that he’s all in, he wants to be a part of it, he wants to get reps, he wants to play, he isn’t just here to collect a paycheck. So yeah, if he wasn’t frustrated, I’d think something was wrong. It’s natural, he’s a competitor. You’re allowed to be frustrated but still all in.”

Insider Update on Cook-Jets Trade Ahead of Deadline

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said Cook hasn’t requested a trade but made it clear he’d be open to a move if that led to him getting on the field more.

The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday, October 31 but “early indications” suggest there isn’t much interest in Cook “around the league”, Rosenblatt wrote in a column posted on Friday October 27.

Rosenblatt seemed to indicate there are some trades that could be consummated but revealed there isn’t a deal “worth taking” at this point for general manager Joe Douglas.

Cook signed a one-year deal for $7 million to join the Jets this offseason. The former Florida State product is still due north of $3 million of that total for the rest of the 2023 season.

The major holdup in any of these trade conversations has been his salary and lack of production.

Cook has struggled to get going throughout the first six games of the season. 23.1 percent of his rushes have gone for zero or negative yards, per Rosenblatt. Pro Football Focus has him ranked No. 49 out of 53 eligible running backs with at least 30 carries.

Cook Not Being Dealt Could Be a Blessing in Disguise for Jets

Even though trade activity seems unlikely for Cook right now, things can change on a dime. Although if everything holds serve, Cook will still be a part of the Jets heading into the month of November.

That wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world.

Cook has performed poorly, all of the statistical data says so, which means the return on investment wouldn’t be very good.

Bill Barnwell of ESPN said he’d have negative value and predicted that the Jets would have to entice another team to take him by giving up a draft pick.

So instead of giving him up for little to no value, the Jets might as well hold onto him as injury insurance.

If Breece Hall were to go down with another injury in 2023, the Jets would be left with some unproven options in the backfield if they moved on from Cook.

He obviously hasn’t performed up to snuff this year, but the former FSU product has been wildly productive. Cook has rushed for at least 1,100 yards in four straight seasons, and he earned a Pro Bowl nomination each of those years.

Saleh also praised Cook for handling everything the right way despite his reduced role this season and for being a key leader in the locker room.