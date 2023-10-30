Robert Saleh Fires off Message to Jermaine Johnson After Brutal Penalty

The New York Jets found a way to beat the New York Giants 13-10, despite some critical penalties down the stretch.

After the contest, head coach Robert Saleh was asked about those crucial errors, and he didn’t hold back.

“Obviously, it’s unacceptable because when you leave it in the ref’s hands, whether you agree with it or not, it is what it is,” Saleh explained. “You can argue the Quincy [Williams] one wasn’t, but the JJ one on third down, Jermaine Johnson, unacceptable. You know, I get it, our guys play hard, they play fast, they play violent, and I love it, but we just got to understand. We usually know where to draw the line, today it just wasn’t clean enough.”

Jets Overcame Some Long Odds to Beat the Giants in Week 8

All in all, the Jets had nine penalties for 85 yards against the Giants.

Although the most critical of which completely changed the tenor of the game. With 10:06 remaining in the third quarter, backup Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito appeared to have been stopped for no gain on third and goal, but Johnson delivered a late and unnecessary hit which drew a 15-yard penalty and an automatic first down.

Instead of the Giants attempting a field goal down 7-3, they were instead gifted a first and goal at the five-yard line. Big Blue took full advantage of that opportunity scoring a touchdown to take the lead 10-7.

The Jets needed some last second heroics from its defense, Zach Wilson, and a missed field goal by Graham Gano to match that 10-point total with no time remaining to force the game into overtime.

After the game Johnson took to X previously Twitter to apologize to the team and the fans, “Stupid penalty! I know better than that! I’ll be better … Also, JETS WIN!!!!!!”

In addition to the overwhelming number of penalties, the Jets also lost the turnover battle 2-0. Normally when you lose those battles, you lose the game, but alas the green and white found a way.

Another Critical Jets Penalty Nearly Cost Them the Win vs. Giants

After a win, this is a funny story you can laugh about at the campfire. However, this penalty would have been under the microscope had the Jets lost.

With 7:59 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Jets were set to receive a punt from the Giants’ eight-yard line. The green and white were down 10-7 about to be in prime field position to tie the game or possibly win it in the fourth quarter.

Instead, defensive lineman Micheal Clemons was cited for a neutral zone infraction which gave Big Blue the first down. That penalty ended up costing the Jets over 5 minutes of game action.

The Jets didn’t get the ball back until the 2:38 mark of the fourth quarter. Gang Green didn’t do anything with that drive turning the ball over on downs, but fortunately a missed 35-yard field goal set them up.

A win is a win in this league. However, the team has to realize that the path isn’t sustainable. You aren’t going to win many contests when you get blasted in the penalty and turnover department.

It’ll be up to the Jets to enjoy the win but also get right back to the lab to make sure they don’t make these sorts of mistakes in the future.