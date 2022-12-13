Jets’ Robert Saleh Provides Encouraging Update on WR Elijah Moore

Things have begun to come off the rails a bit for the New York Jets as they now slide into the No. 9 seed in the AFC playoff picture after Monday Night Football. To make matters worse, all three bitter AFC East rivals are currently in.

There are some positives, however, like the continued play of the defense and top prospects — looking at you Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner and Jermaine Johnson II. Fans can also appreciate the emergence of a youngster like Zonovan Knight, or a forgotten talent like Bryce Huff.

No matter what happens in 2022, the future still looks bright, and a huge part of that future has made a dramatic turnaround ever since his ill-timed trade request a couple of months ago.

Jets’ Robert Saleh Praises WR Elijah Moore’s Turnaround

Similar to Denzel Mims, second-round wide receiver Elijah Moore has worked his way out of the doghouse over the past few weeks. Head coach Robert Saleh spoke highly of his recent efforts on December 12.

“He is playing with almost like a free release of just — ‘screw it, I’m going to play, I’m going to have fun, I’m going to cheer my team on, I’m going to be who I am,'” Saleh told reporters in regard to Moore. “And that’s who he is. He is basically the person who we drafted in terms of just that mindset and dominating the things he’s got control over. And because of it, he has progressively been getting faster and faster, and more precise in his route running… He’s getting the separation and finding ways to get open.”

Saleh added that Moore has been “hitting his fastest GPS numbers that he’s hit since August.” Continuing: “He’s been unbelievable with the way he’s attacking every day. It almost feels like he’s just let go in terms of just — he’s going out and having fun and just playing football. It’s almost as if the result doesn’t matter.”

The Jets HC made sure to note that “obviously, [the result] still does [matter] for him.” This new Moore is certainly a relief for the NYJ community. After the Mims saga in 2021, another headache at wide receiver was the last thing this fanbase wanted or needed.

What’s Changed for Elijah Moore?

A transition to a more pass-friendly quarterback has helped keep all of the playmakers happy, Garrett Wilson included, but Moore’s rebound has appeared to be a personal journey as well. The 22-year-old paid too much attention to the outside noise, got in his own head, and showed a lack of maturity.

Hopefully, the benching and the setback taught him an important lesson about the collective mattering more than the individual.

Since rejoining the lineup, Moore has progressed in terms of playing time and targets. He had 17 yards during his first game back with Zach Wilson, then 64 and a touchdown with Mike White versus Chicago (off two targets), and six targets in Minnesota (only two catches) plus a designed 10-yard run.

Moore finally saw his game come together in Week 14, combining involvement with execution. White targeted the speedster 10 times, and Moore was able to haul in six of those opportunities for 60 yards, playing a key role in this offense once again.

“He’s deserving of it with all the work that he’s put in,” Saleh concluded during the presser, “and the way he’s improved day-in and day-out.”

Credit general manager Joe Douglas and Saleh for sticking with Moore at the trade deadline. They never had any intention of dealing the dynamic talent and now that decision appears to be paying dividends.