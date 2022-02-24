Robert Saleh Sheds Light on Jets’ 2022 Plan at Kicker

The New York Jets shared their season ticket holder call on February 24, 2022.

In case you’re unfamiliar with this concept, the Jets head coach participates in a conference call question-and-answer with season ticket holders. Robert Saleh’s 2022 call was filled with optimism, some funny tidbits, and even some “draft advice” from Gang Green’s finest.

A #Jets season ticket holder tells Robert Saleh not to draft a safety at 4 and get an edge rusher. Saleh all but agrees 😂. 👉 https://t.co/AjziJRYcHn — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) February 24, 2022

It also included one or two telling remarks about the future.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Saleh Provides Revealing Answer at Kicker





Play



Head Coach Robert Saleh Speaks With Season Ticket Holders | The New York Jets | NFL Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets NFL Action: bit.ly/2rkCbal #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ 2022-02-24T20:39:50Z

The question came in from season ticket holder John Rosen around the 27-minute mark, and it focused on the franchise’s kicker woes over the years. It was pretty open-ended, asking: “How do you guys feel about the kicker position going forward?”

First, Saleh agreed that kicker should and will be a priority under this new administration. “It’s one of the more underrated aspects of football, the kicker scores points so he’s gotta be on it,” the HC began.

He continued: “We really like the way Eddy Pineiro finished off the season. His leg seemed to get stronger as the year went on and the young man is unflappable which is kind of what you need in New York.”

The midseason signing went eight-for-eight on field goals over the final five games of 2021 with a 51-yard long. He did miss one extra point but compared to the kickers that came before him, Pineiro was a breath of fresh air.

Reminder that Bears kicker Eddy Piñeiro once made an 81-yard field goal in practice… with pads on 😮 @ChicagoBears (via @EddyPineiro)pic.twitter.com/jbMU0Ok6t2 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 16, 2020

He’s now an unrestricted free agent and Saleh may have accidentally tipped his hand on Pineiro’s contract plans during his response.

The Jets HC voiced: “Really excited about him but there’s also going to be some competition that’s brought in [because] you’re right, that position is very very very important and can’t be understated, and when you find a good one you gotta hold on to him for dear life. But we like the way Eddy finished the season and bringing in some competition will be a definite topic for this offseason.”

Follow the Heavy On Jets Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest NYJ-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

Music to the Ears of Jets Fans

This answer could not have been better from Saleh and for more reasons than one. The obvious positive is that this franchise will no longer ignore the kicker position and let successful ones like Jason Myers or Nick Folk leave in free agency.

Number two — and this part may have been unintended — Saleh acted as if Pineiro was already on the roster in 2022. Based on his comments, expect the Jets to make a strong effort in re-signing ‘Eddy Money’ come March.

Then there was the unexpected competition guarantee from Saleh. He walked back that statement a little bit at the end of his reply but still admitted that “bringing in some competition will be a definite topic for this offseason.”

The Jets currently have Matt Ammendola signed to a futures contract and we know they want to bring Pineiro back based on Saleh’s response, but will there be a third kicker in the mix? A rookie UDFA perhaps, or a late-round pick in a trade-down scenario. Another veteran could even enter the fold.

Whatever route Saleh and GM Joe Douglas decide to go, it certainly seems like a possibility that the Green & White add at the position as they look to find some consistency going forward.

Follow @obermuller_nyj and @BoyGreen25 on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!