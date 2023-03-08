New Jets Proposed Trade for Aaron Rodgers Targets NYJ Playmaker

As we know, the New York Jets appear to be deep in trade talks for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers — having flown out to meet with him in person on March 7.

That has led to a ton of chatter around the NFL community. One football insider by the name of Benjamin Allbright shared his opinion on Twitter, telling a fan that he believes Rodgers could be traded for “picks and a player.”

Heavy on Packers reporter Tyler Brooke quickly ran with the story, voicing that “wide receiver Elijah Moore makes too much sense” as the player portion of the compensation. On the same thread, a Green Bay fan even suggested that the Jets throw in their 2023 first rounder and a 2024 third rounder (conditional) — a hefty price for a quarterback that could retire in a year.

All told, this sort of proposed deal would look something like this:

Jets get QB Aaron Rodgers.

QB Aaron Rodgers. Packers get WR Elijah Moore, 2023 first, 2024 third (conditional of Rodgers playing two seasons with Jets).

Packers Fans Eyeing Jets WR Elijah Moore in Aaron Rodgers Trade

Now, this is obviously just a proposed offer by two reporters, but it makes sense that Packers fans believe Moore is a target worth eyeing. The former second-round pick is just 22 years old and displayed major potential during his rookie campaign before a disappointing year two stemming from off-the-field drama.

“If the Jets are going to part ways with a player to get Aaron Rodgers, shipping Moore off to Green Bay would solve a lot of problems for all parties involved,” wrote Brooke. “Moore and the Jets have been dealing with a tumultuous relationship over the past year… Moore was expected to be a key contributor in New York’s offense with Zach Wilson under center. Instead, Wilson was benched and Moore have a negligible impact for the Jets in 2022, catching only 37 passes for 446 yards and one touchdown.”

Brooke then discussed the Moore trade request and the reported confrontation with former offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, noting that “Moore’s [skill set] would also make him an enticing piece for the Packers” on the other side of the equation.

“While [Christian] Watson has established himself as an outside deep threat and Romeo Doubs showed flashes as an outside weapon, Moore played 341 of his 729 offensive snaps in the slot according to Pro Football Focus,” Brooke explained, concluding: “[Moore’s] contract and scheme fit would make him an ideal piece in an Aaron Rodgers trade if the Jets aren’t willing to part with the kind of draft capital that the Packers are hoping for.”

Jets Should Not Part Ways With Elijah Moore in Year 3

This “ask” from Packers nation — while understandable — should not fly with general manager Joe Douglas. By all reports, Green Bay would love to rid themselves of Rodgers and pass the baton to Jordan Love. Jets owner Woody Johnson may even foot a large portion of the bill if he agrees to pay the $58.3 million prorated bonus that the legendary signal-caller is projected to earn.

And if for some reason NYJ does feel Moore’s time in New York should come to an end, they should not send an extra first-round draft pick on top of the dynamic playmaker.

This is likely a classic case of fans expecting more than they’ll end up with, but there could be some truth to Allbright’s part in this rumor. Maybe Gang Green does package picks with a player. An example might be two second rounders along with an asset like Moore — who may have left a bad taste in head coach Robert Saleh’s mouth last season.

If the wide receiver’s inclusion allows the Jets to keep their 2023 first-round selection, Jets fans might even sign for it here and now. Sure, you’d be sacrificing a talented young prospect, but you’d also be gaining a new one on a fresh rookie contract at No. 13 overall.

Outside of an offer like that, the Jets should attempt to keep Moore on the roster for year three of his NFL tenure. After all, it’s quite possible Rodgers is the key to unlocking his potential.