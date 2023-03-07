Jets’ 2023 Super Bowl Odds Surge Amid Full-Court Press on Aaron Rodgers

Trade talks between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers appear to be heating up on March 7.

The day began with a rumor from NFL media personality Trey Wingo that the Jets were speaking with Aaron Rodgers himself. As March 7 went on, several NFL and NYJ insiders confirmed this story, causing Super Bowl odds to surge from +2500 to +1800 on BetMGM.

Since 12:45 p.m. EST, when PFF Bet tweeted out those odds, they’ve spiked once again to +1600 on FanDuel Sportsbook because of the latest update on Rodgers.

Jets Flying to California to Meet With Aaron Rodgers in Person

At exactly 2:04 p.m. EST, Packers ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky — along with NFL insider Dan Graziano — reported that “Sources tell @DanGrazianoESPN and me that a contingent of Jets team officials are scheduled to fly out today to meet in person with Aaron Rodgers.”

ESPN reporter Dianna Russini followed up shortly after, adding: “The New York Jets have flown on Woody Johnson’s private plane to California to meet with Aaron Rodgers in person per sources. They land soon. (also reported by @RobDemovsky @DanGrazianoESPN) The Green Bay Packers have given New York permission to speak with Rodgers.”

Graziano provided a small update at 2:34 p.m. EST, noting that “I’m told the Jets contingent on the way to California includes team owner Woody Johnson, GM Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, [and] possibly others.”

That’s right Jets fans, this is a full-court press for the four-time NFL MVP and one-time Super Bowl champion — and the Packers’ compliance tells you that they’re onboard with the general framework of a deal.

More on Jets-Aaron Rodgers Trade Talks With Packers

Graziano detailed the entire Jets-Rodgers trade situation during an ESPN article on March 7.

“Rodgers still has not made any announcements about what he intends to do this season,” Graziano clarified before getting into the specifics. “It’s still possible he decides to retire, or to stay in Green Bay. But if he still wants to play and he and the Packers agree it’s time for him to play somewhere else, the Jets appear to be a realistic option.”

He continued on, breaking down the potential roadblocks.

“There are potential complications to a deal, including Rodgers’ huge and complicated contract, that might have to be addressed to make sure both teams would be in compliance with the salary cap by the start of the league year next Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET,” Graziano explained. “Rodgers is under contract through 2024 for $108.8 million. Technically, the contract, signed last March, runs through 2026, but 2025 and 2026 are considered ‘dummy’ years for cap purposes. His deal includes a fully guaranteed $59.5 million this season, with $58.3 million coming in the form of an option bonus, payable before the start of the regular season.”

For those worried about a potential Rodgers cap hit handicapping the Jets in 2023, don’t be. Graziano added that “he would [only] count [as a] $15.8 million [hit] in 2023 and $32.5 million in 2024, cap-friendly for a player of his stature.”

The Packers are also expected to take on Rodgers’ $40.3 million dead cap charge in 2023.

The legendary Green Bay signal-caller has been the Jets’ No. 1 target since the start of the playoffs — and they haven’t been all that coy about their pursuit of him. Many believe Johnson is leading that charge behind the scenes, and that this preference contributed to Gang Green ceding Derek Carr to the New Orleans Saints in free agency.