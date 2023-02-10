Jets RB Breece Hall Sends Viral Message Amid 2023 NFL Awards

The 2023 NFL Awards took place on February 9 and the New York Jets had a huge showing as an organization — with a clean sweep of the offensive and defensive rookie of the year honors for only the third time in the league’s history.

A clean 🧹 for the New York Jets rookies 3rd time in NFL history a team’s rookies have won both OROY and DROY pic.twitter.com/K9BVhjZwOw — PFF (@PFF) February 10, 2023

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner were the respective winners, of course, but fans could make the argument that running back Breece Hall was a shoo-in for the OROY before suffering a torn ACL injury in Week 7. Wilson even admitted as much during his acceptance Q&A, noting that Hall would have “been [the] runaway” award winner if healthy.

The second-round playmaker already had 681 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns after six and a half games — and appeared to be getting better and better every week. Hall did celebrate his teammates throughout the night, voicing that he was “proud of my guys” and that he loved them, but he also sent a strong and confident message amid what must have been a tough night to watch from home.

My time coming❤️ god did this for a reason🙏🏾 my comeback story gonna be one for the ages💯 — Breece Hall (@BreeceH) February 10, 2023

Hall tweeted: “My time coming❤️ god did this for a reason🙏🏾 my comeback story gonna be one for the ages💯.” The statement already has over 5,700 likes, 300-plus retweets, and over 200,000 views (and counting).

Jets’ Breece Hall ‘Ahead of Schedule’ in Recovery, Dark Days Behind Him

Play

"I'll Be Ready" | Breece Hall Media Availability | The New York Jets | NFL RB Breece Hall speaks to the media on Monday, January 9, 2023. Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets NFL Action: bit.ly/2rkCbal #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ 2023-01-09T19:20:27Z

The last we heard from Hall at the end of the season, he admitted to reporters that he was “ahead of schedule” in his recovery according to his doctors and surgeon. “They think I’m doing really good,” Hall continued. “For me, I’m just worried about staying good on my nutrition and just making sure I come in and work the hardest I can every day.”

The dual-threat’s progress stems from his work ethic, but he couldn’t help but acknowledge the dark times he went through after the initial diagnosis during an episode of the award-winning “One Jets Drive” documentary series.

“There were a lot of emotions,” Hall opened up to the camera crew. “It was probably for like two weeks I was just asking myself: ‘Why me?’ Sitting in the bed, not wanting to get up and get out of bed. Not really wanting to do anything. Not really wanting to see anybody. I was just kind of in my own shell.”

That’s when Hall’s inner motivation kicked in. He continued: “And then I just told myself, being sad about it ain’t gonna do anything for me, just try to deal with it and suck it up. And I always remind myself that it would be a dream for somebody to be in my shoes, so I gotta always be grateful because it can always be worse.”

Some powerful stuff: #Jets RB Breece Hall (@BreeceH) was super vulnerable about the emotions & demons he was battling after suffering a torn ACL, ‘probably for 2 weeks I was just asking myself, why me sitting in the bed not wanting to get up’: 🎥 @nyjets #1JD #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/8bUbWzkjUf — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 13, 2023

Hall tore his ACL in October, so that means he’ll have to battle his way back in under a year to start the season with the active roster.

“I’ll be ready for whatever the coaches need me for,” Hall guaranteed media members regarding the start of training camp and the offseason program. “I feel like I’m recovering at a faster rate than normal, so I feel like I’ll be fine.”

Darrelle Revis & Joe Klecko Team Up With Sauce Gardner & Garrett Wilson for Big Night at 2023 NFL Awards

Gardner dominated the DROY vote with 46 out of 50 first place votes according to Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press. Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was the runner-up with three first place votes and the 129 voting points.

On the offensive side, things were a bit tighter. Wilson did win based on total voting points, but he actually received one less first place vote than Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, a late challenger and winner of the award according to certain outlets, ended up placing third.

Not only did the youth represent for Gang Green, but it was also a huge night for the NYJ legends. Both cornerback Darrelle Revis and defensive lineman Joe Klecko were named as future inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, class of 2023.

Tonight, you found out the members of the Hall of Fame's Class of 2023. On Saturday, you can see how "they" found out they were selected. That's when Hall of Fame Knocks: Welcome to Canton debuts on @nflnetwork at 8:00 PM (EST). pic.twitter.com/YCswkcWQrk — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 10, 2023

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s official Twitter account also shared video clips of the first moment each new member found out they were entering the hall last weekend. Joe Namath knocked on Klecko’s door to provide the news firsthand, while Ty Law did the same for Revis.

For Klecko, this has been a long time coming, while Revis will be inducted as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.