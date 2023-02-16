Ex-Jet Bart Scott Gets Destroyed by Patrick Mahomes’ Wife in Viral Tweet

Former New York Jets linebacker Bart Scott went viral last night on February 15 for all the wrong reasons after Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II, shared some “receipts” involving the player turned analyst.

The caption-less Twitter trolling was absolutely savage from the polarizing spouse that often finds herself in headlines — and you can’t help but respect it. With no words, she posted a screenshot of Scott on ESPN’s “Get Up” ahead of the 2022 regular season, with a segment title that read: “Bart Scott: Chiefs will miss the playoffs this season.”

The viral tweet already has over 11K likes and 900-plus retweets/quote tweets. It has also reached nearly 700K people according to the current view count.

Chiefs Kingdom Joins in on Bart Scott Ragging

Fans quickly joined Brittany Mahomes in reposting receipts from different preseason predictions, and one continued in ragging on Scott. The KC supporter simply wrote: “Hahaha. Yes!!!” Then shared a screenshot of Scott’s playoff teams from this summer.

They were the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens — with the latter three entering the postseason as wildcards.

Hard Rock Sportsbook later entered the discussion, providing a clip of Scott calling it a potential “reset year” for Kansas City on ESPN’s “First Take.”

Another Chiefs fan called out NFL Network “Good Morning Football” co-host Jamie Erdahl for picking the Las Vegas Raiders to win the AFC West, with the Ravens, Chargers and Miami Dolphins in the three wildcard spots.

Finally, a third fan dropped AFC Championship and Super Bowl predictions from analysts MJ Acosta-Ruiz, Mike Yam, Steve Smith Sr. and Adam Rank, in which all four picked both the Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles to win each of the Chiefs final two matchups.

Yep, the championship parade might have been yesterday, but KC supporters are still strutting their stuff both today and for the foreseeable future.

How Do the Jets Beat the Chiefs?

Forget Buffalo, the Chiefs are the new team to beat in the AFC after years of the New England Patriots reigning supreme. If anyone wants to get to a Super Bowl in this conference, let alone win it, they must go through Kansas City — the host of the past five AFC Championship games, with a 3-2 record in those outings.

So, how does a team like the Jets beat out Mahomes and the Chiefs?

It’s a question both general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh will be asking themselves this offseason. A young and hungry defensive core is a good start, being that the best way to defeat an elite quarterback is usually to put pressure on him. Gang Green can do that with Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed Jr. locking down top targets in coverage, along with a rotation of pass rushers headlined by Quinnen Williams collapsing the pocket.

The same strategy applies to Josh Allen, by the way, but where the Jets need to improve is at the linebacker and safety positions. Those were the weak spots in coverage last year, allowing QBs to get rid of the ball before the pass rush got home.

Another area they need to improve is obviously the quarterback position. Some feel that the Jets are a great QB away from contending in 2023 — hence all of the Aaron Rodgers talk. Others feel like they still need help elsewhere, and a solid QB puts them in the playoffs but not necessarily the championship game.

Either way, the Jets should know what they have to do this spring. Find a quarterback that can lead and defeat Mahomes, Allen and Joe Burrow. Shore up the defensive weak points. And patch together, or even reconstruct, the offensive line and hope injuries don’t dismantle it once again.

That’s the game plan in 2023 — or at least it should be if the Jets want any shot at getting past the new kings of the AFC.