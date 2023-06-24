2 Jets Draft Picks Waived in 53-Man Projection, ‘Stunner’ Makes Roster

Late June is the perfect time to dive into some 53-man projections and New York Jets media member and Jets X-Factor co-founder Robby Sabo dropped his first 2023 roster prediction on June 24.

Notably, Sabo made a couple of bold cuts on the offensive side, waiving 2023 draft picks Carter Warren (OT) and Zack Kuntz (TE). The expectation is that both would join the NYJ practice squad should they pass through waivers, but it’s hard to see every front office around the NFL passing on a recent fourth-round selection in Warren.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas has also never cut a rookie draft pick in year one since taking over in New York. Shifting that track record from none to two in one summer feels a tad aggressive.

Having said that, this 2023 roster is loaded with more talent than ever before under Douglas’ regime. Tough decisions will have to be made, and Sabo explained two of his most surprising choices on June 24.

Jets UDFA WR Xavier Gipson Steals Roster Spot From Draft Picks Carter Warren & Zack Kuntz

There’s not always a direct correlation between different positions on who stole whose roster spot, but it certainly felt like undrafted wide receiver Xavier Gipson and third-string quarterback Tim Boyle swiped the roster spots of Warren and Kuntz in Sabo’s 53-man projection.

“The stunner on the offensive side could be undrafted free agent Xavier Gipson, whose shiftiness and athleticism help a roster in a variety of ways (wide receiver, kick returner, etc.),” the veteran Jets analyst wrote. “The final wide receiver spot (if six are carried) may come down to Gipson and Jason Brownlee.”

Aaron Rodgers gave Gipson and Brownlee an unprovoked shout-out at the conclusion of Organized Team Activities (OTAs), so that may have factored into Sabo’s thought process here.

“There’s been some young guys that have been really impressive, I think, in the camp but you always got to temper expectations because there’s no pads on, there’s no contact,” Rodgers voiced at the time. “I would say [numbers] 16 and 82 really had nice camps as rookies.”

Those are the current jersey numbers of Brownlee and Gipson.

As for Boyle, Sabo noted that the “Jets would love to carry Tim Boyle” before acknowledging that it will definitely be a tight numbers game at QB3. “Aaron Rodgers and Nathaniel Hackett would both love to have Boyle on the roster,” Sabo went on. “Would he accept a lowly practice squad role? Perhaps he would, but the odds are solid that he’d receive a better job somewhere else.”

It’s fair to mention that the new NFL QB rule probably helps Boyle’s chances, although the Jets could also choose to elevate him from the practice squad on gamedays whenever they need him — should he pass through waivers.

“Yes, Joe Douglas drafted tall and lanky tight end Zack Kuntz,” Sabo admitted while discussing his TE cuts. “But how can they sneak him onto the initial roster? It’ll be interesting to see how tight end shakes out, considering there is depth.”

The Jets X-Factor creator didn’t talk much about Warren, aside from mentioning that “Douglas did everything in his power to back up his offensive line [depth] this summer.” Perhaps five is too many O-tackles in Sabo’s mind.

Jets Analyst Would Be ‘Stunned’ If Denzel Mims Makes Week 1 Roster

Considering Gipson made Sabo’s 53, you may have already realized that the math doesn’t quite add up for 2020 second rounder Denzel Mims.

Long rumored as a trade or cut candidate, Mims could finally get the boot in 2022. Barring injury, the Jets have a clear top five at the wide receiver position (Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Corey Davis, Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb).

That doesn’t leave much room for Mims considering NFL teams typically roster five or six wideouts depending on preference. Sabo does have six making it, but Mims was never a strong contender based on media member’s analysis.

“I’d be stunned if Denzel Mims is on the initial 53-man roster come Week 1,” he stated. “The other undrafted kid to watch is Kutztown product Jerome Kapp, whose minicamp tryout led to a summer contract.”