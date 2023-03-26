Jets’ Robert Saleh Drops WR Hint While Discussing 2023 Changes

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke with NFL Network reporter Judy Battista ahead of the NFL’s Annual League Meetings, and although the interview did not provide any details on the decision to trade Elijah Moore, the Jets HC did comment on the new additions at wide receiver.

“It’s a dynamic room,” Saleh told Battista and NFL.com. “[Allen] Lazard and Corey [Davis] make our two very big receivers who can provide a lot in terms of the run game and getting those big-body, big-boy routes and those hard, over-the-middle concepts. And you’ve got Mecole Hardman, who just has blazing speed. Adding that speed element to our group. Garrett [Wilson], obviously, coming back. Hopefully he continues to get better. We’ve got a bunch of young guys, too, that we’re really excited about that we’re hoping can develop. It’s a really exciting group of receivers.”

The Lazard and Hardman praise is expected from the player-friendly head coach, but one piece of that response was somewhat surprising. Saleh appeared to imply that the Jets have plans to retain Davis as one of their WRs in 2023.

A strong cut candidate the moment the 2022 campaign ended, Gang Green could save $10.5 million if they choose to part ways with the veteran wideout according to Over the Cap.

Having said that, Davis’ skill set fits new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett’s scheme. The play-caller likes to operate a run-heavy system that utilizes bigger receivers that are strong blockers on the edge.

Lazard obviously has a history in Hackett’s offense, and Davis is practically built for it too — giving the Jets two of the better run-blocking WRs in the game with Denzel Mims as a decent reserve in this regard.

Could the Jets Still Move on From WR Corey Davis?

Now, is this a guarantee from Saleh that Davis will be suiting up for the Green & White in 2023? Of course not.

He could still be included in a trade with the Green Bay Packers or released — let’s say the Jets end up signing big-name free agent Odell Beckham Jr.

Given his scheme fit with Hackett, Packers HC Matt LaFleur might see Davis as an asset as well. At the same time, it’s hard to figure how the Jets could afford to keep the veteran with Lazard, OBJ and Rodgers on the roster.

Either way, at a relatively affordable $11.17 million cap hit in 2023, the Jets will likely hold onto Davis until they know for sure what’s going to happen with Rodgers and Beckham.

Jets’ Robert Saleh Breaks Silence on Aaron Rodgers Trade Progress

One quote from the March 26 interview also went viral on social media.

No surprise — it was about the potential of the Jets landing four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers via trade. “Talked with Jets Coach Robert Saleh,” Battista relayed. “About Rodgers saying he intends to play for the Jets: ‘Two years ago when we first got there, just thinking about where we were and how far we’ve come, to have a guy like him want to play for us is pretty cool and shows how far we’ve come.'”

Talked with Jets Coach Robert Saleh. About Rodgers saying he intends to play for the Jets: “Two years ago when we first got there, just thinking about where we were and how far we’ve come, to have a guy like him want to play for us is pretty cool and shows how far we’ve come." — Judy Battista (@judybattista) March 26, 2023

Saleh did add that “we still have a long way to go and a lot of work to do.”

Unfortunately for fans, that was all he gave Battista on Rodgers. “We’ve got nothing for you,” the Jets HC replied when asked how trade discussions have been progressing in recent weeks.