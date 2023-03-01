Jets Hold 2023 Cut Candidate in ‘Very High Regard,’ Says Joe Douglas

The New York Jets will likely have some hard decisions to make once free agency begins in on March 15.

They’ll need to clear some cap space if they want to bring in an experienced quarterback like Derek Carr or Aaron Rodgers, and the best way to do that is to cut loose the veteran contracts that offer the largest cap breaks. One of those potential cap casualties is left tackle Duane Brown, who turns 38 years old in August.

The Jets could save over $9.7 million if they designate Brown as a post-June 1 cut — while sacrificing $1.576 million in 2023 and another $4.728 million in 2024. If general manager Joe Douglas had any plans about releasing the long-time NFL blocker, however, he did not show it during an NFL Combine press conference on February 28.

“Obviously, for him to do what he did last year [after a shoulder tear] — to play with the injury that he played with — I don’t think we could find a documented tackle that played with the injury that he had for an entire year,” Douglas praised. “It’s a special thing.”

He added that the organization “holds him in very high regard as a person and a player” before concluding that he and head coach Robert Saleh will have discussions with Brown about committing to another year after he recovers from his recent surgery. The 15-year veteran is also a candidate to retire this spring.

Jets GM Joe Douglas Will Continue to Prioritize O-Line & D-Line

The Jets offensive line was a mess in 2022, but a large part of that was due to constant injuries at multiple positions. On February 28, Douglas admitted that Gang Green would like to “create some more stability [and] continuity” within the blocking unit in 2023.

“Duane’s under contract, Max Mitchell’s coming back — Max is doing great, another player that’s recovering — and Mekhi [Becton’s] doing great so we feel good about those three guys coming back,” Douglas voiced.

He continued, emphasizing that the job is not done. “As I’ve said before, O-line [and] D-line are going to be a high priority for us, always. If there’s an opportunity to upgrade tackle, center, guard, D-tackle, D-end — we’re always going to look at doing that.”

Douglas has been consistent in his belief that football is a game won in the trenches. That philosophy hasn’t always translated onto the field during his tenure though.

The offensive line has been Douglas’ greatest failure as GM so far, and the defensive line has underperformed at times despite the resources poured into it. If the Jets are going to get where they want to go in 2023, they’ll certainly need better quarterback play, but they’ll also need more from their offensive and defensive front.