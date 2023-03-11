Jets, Eagles ‘Win-Win’ Trade Proposal Would Shake Up NFL Draft

Last night on March 10, a blockbuster NFL Draft trade sent ripples throughout the rest of the league as the Chicago Bears dealt the No. 1 overall selection to the Carolina Panthers for a massive haul of picks and players.

As we know, this is just the tip of the iceberg. More draft trades will likely occur between now and April, and according to The 33rd Team scouting department, the New York Jets make sense for one of them.

The 33rd Team had Gang Green trading up with the Philadelphia Eagles in round one of the draft during an offseason mock — from No. 13 to No. 10 overall. “The Jets move up ahead of Tennessee to ensure that they get the best pass-protecting left tackle in this draft,” they reasoned, sending Ohio State LT Paris Johnson Jr. to Florham Park.

Top tackles like Georgia’s Broderick Jones and Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski could go within the first 10 picks, so a move like this might be necessary if the Jets want to secure one of the three big-name blockers in this year’s draft class.

Potential Compensation for Jets, Eagles NFL Draft Trade

Using the PFF mock draft simulator, here are two reasonable offers that could get this deal done between the Jets and Eagles:

Trade Offer No. 1

Jets get No. 10 overall pick.

No. 10 overall pick. Eagles get No. 13 overall pick, 2024 second round pick & 2023 fifth round pick (No. 143).

Trade Offer No. 2

Jets get No. 10 overall pick & 2023 seventh round pick (No. 219).

No. 10 overall pick & 2023 seventh round pick (No. 219). Eagles get No. 13 overall pick, 2023 third round pick (No. 74), 2023 fourth round pick (No. 112) & 2023 sixth round pick (No. 207).

The first proposal would give Philly a premium pick in return for the three-spot swap, but it wouldn’t come until 2024. The second would surrender no more than a third rounder (outside of the first-round swap), but might deliver a stronger overall package including a late-round pick swap from No. 207 down to No. 219.

Jets, Eagles Trade Labeled ‘Win-Win’ Deal, Paris Johnson Jr. Scouted as ‘Impact Starter’ at Left Tackle

Heavy on Eagles reporter Mike Greger broke down this trade proposal from a Philadelphia perspective on March 9.

“The familiarity between New York Jets GM Joe Douglas and Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman could set the stage for a blockbuster trade at the 2023 NFL draft,” Greger voiced. “Those two front-office executives know each other’s tendencies very well and, by all accounts, generally like one another. Remember, Douglas was Roseman’s right-hand man in Philly for four years as vice president of player personnel.”

He continued: “That strong relationship has them picking up the phone and getting a deal done. The 33rd Team has proposed a scenario where the Eagles trade down, from No. 10 to No. 13, and swap first-round picks with the Jets on April 27. It’s a win-win for both franchises. New York uses the selection to take Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State)… Meanwhile, the Eagles slide down three spots and nab [cornerback] Kelee Ringo (Georgia) at No. 13.”

Joe Marino of The Draft Network scouted Johnson with an 87.5 grade out of 100.

“A consensus five-star recruit from Cincinnati, Paris Johnson Jr. was the Buckeyes’ starter at right guard in 2021 before kicking over to left tackle in 2022,” he informed. “While Johnson proved to be an impact starter for Ohio State, he’s also a standout in the classroom where he’s received a number of academic accolades. Johnson also has an extensive background in volunteering and has already established a foundation to help veterans and underprivileged children.”

He listed Johnson’s top pros as; his “size and athleticism,” his “coordination, recoverability, and controlled aggression,” and his “high ceiling with an excellent baseline.” On the flip side, Marino was most concerned with his functional strength, hand technique, and limited experience at left tackle.

The draft expert compared Johnson to 2022 first rounder Charles Cross (Seattle Seahawks), concluding that he “has the makings of an early NFL starter at left tackle with the ceiling to grow into an impact starter and pillar for his unit at the next level.”