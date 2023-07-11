Jets Rookie Predicted to Start ‘in Week 1 & Beyond’

The New York Jets rookie class led the franchise during the best parts of the 2022 season. The 2023 class is not expected to be as impactful, however, not because it’s a weak group but because of how much stronger the roster is this year compared to last.

Having said that, there is one rookie draft pick who could start in Week 1, according to The Athletic’s NYJ media member Zack Rosenblatt: Center Joe Tippmann.

“The Jets would like Tippmann to win the job,” Rosenblatt wrote while detailing key training camp battles this summer. “It would be hard to justify benching a second-round pick in a win-now year when the first-round pick (defensive end Will McDonald) will be in a situational role, but [veteran Connor] McGovern will get every opportunity to stave off the rookie.”

The beat reporter also noted that “[Wes] Schweitzer, who has a long history with offensive line coach Keith Carter, will get some reps in training camp too” — but in the end, he predicted that the second rounder out of Wisconsin would win the starting job outright.

Team Insider Says Jets ‘Comfortable’ With Connor McGovern Backing up Joe Tippmann

The NYJ fanbase wanted the franchise to find their center of the future after McGovern hit free agency this spring — and they did, hopefully. The question is how ready he’ll be in Week 1, and whether or not quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a preference taking snaps from a rookie compared to a veteran.

It goes without saying that Tippmann should have the highest ceiling of the three. The top-drafted center in 2023 is 6-foot-6 with exceptional athleticism. “He’s a fluid move blocker who can make wide pulls, climbing cut-offs and adjustments to moving targets in space,” scouted NFL Network expert Lance Zierlein before the draft.

Zierlein also relayed that Tippmann is “recognized for his football intelligence in the pivot and is an effective communicator.” Those traits may be more important in winning over Rodgers, who is as meticulous as they come in terms of testing players on their knowledge of the scheme.

“It was surprising when McGovern re-signed with the Jets, especially at such a below-market cost ($1.9 million for one year),” Rosenblatt weighed in once more. “It became clear the Jets are comfortable making McGovern a backup once they drafted Tippmann in the second round, even though McGovern has started 48 of 50 possible games the past three years and graded out as an above-average center.”

Jets Coaches Speak on Joe Tippmann’s First OTAs, Minicamp

Team reporter Eric Allen caught up with the coaching staff to check in on Tippmann after OTAs and minicamp, and they had some inciteful comments on the former Badgers blocker.

“Center is kind of a unique position,” O-line coach Keith Carter voiced. “They have to have great personality because they’re kind of the glue of the offensive line, so they bring everybody together.”

Continuing: “First and foremost, Joe is extremely personable and he’s a guy that can rally the troops and bring everybody with him. He’s very athletic, he’s smart. So, I’m really excited for him and like all rookies — he’s got a long way to go. But it’s going to be really cool to see what happens when we put pads on and compete.”

Head coach Robert Saleh added that “we’re not going to bang obviously [during spring activities] without having pads on, but it’s a great set-up in my opinion for o-line and d-line to learn from the mental part of it: to go in slow motion and just work on your targeting, work on your technique and work on all that stuff.”

“So, while [Tippmann] may not be banging… he’s definitely still going to get the mental part of it,” the Jets HC explained.

As for the rookie, he told Allen that the veteran offensive linemen have really helped to “slow everything down and kind of tell me what I’m doing wrong and how I can fix it and how they kind of made the adjustment themselves.” That shout-out included Laken Tomlinson and his top competition in camp, McGovern.