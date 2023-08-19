Jets Reunion Suggested as Potential OT Target via Trade

The New York Jets’ biggest question mark in 2023 is not even debatable. Everyone appears to be worried about the offensive tackle position, and those that aren’t worried are spending their time trying to convince others not to be.

The current available options on the roster are Billy Turner, Max Mitchell, Mekhi Becton, rookie Carter Warren, Greg Senat, Grant Hermanns, Duane Brown once healthy and of course, Alijah Vera-Tucker if all else fails. The question is, are those OTs good enough to win a Super Bowl?

That remains to be seen, but it doesn’t hurt to survey the trade market at the position. That was the thought from The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt on August 17.

“Went looking around at other teams’ depth charts for possible OT targets if the Jets did decide to trade for one to help their biggest problem area,” he stated on X. “A couple on the [Arizona] Cardinals (rebuilding team, not trying to win) stuck out: Kelvin Beachum [and] Josh Jones.”

Went looking around at other teams depth charts for possible OT targets if the #Jets did decide to trade for one to help their biggest problem area. A couple on the Cardinals (rebuilding team, not trying to win) stuck out: Kelvin Beachum

Josh Jones Beachum is an old friend. Was… — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 17, 2023

Ex-Jets LT Kelvin Beachum Named as Trade Candidate

The headliner is Beachum, a former three-year starter with the Jets from 2017 through 2019.

After his new franchise drafted Paris Johnson Jr. in round one of the 2023 NFL Draft, Beachum has been relegated to the swing tackle role in Arizona — but as Rosenblatt mentioned, the Cardinals aren’t expected to compete for the playoffs this year. Perhaps, they’d consider moving the 34-year-old for extra draft capital as they rebuild for the future.

Beachum has been solid with Arizona, starting 48 games over the past three seasons. Pro Football Focus credited the bookend blocker with a 70-plus pass blocking grade in each campaign with the Cardinals. In fact, Beachum’s pass protection marks have not gone below 70.0 since his rookie year in 2012 — an astonishing accomplishment.

His run blocking has not been nearly as strong, but the argument can be made that the Jets need a stout pass protector above all else. Beachum was a left tackle with Gang Green the first time around, but he’s predominantly played right tackle for Arizona.

He’s a sturdier option than anything the Jets will find in free agency, and his contract is affordable ($2.552 million cap hit this year, $2.597 million in 2024) if the Cardinals decide to roll with the youth at OT.

Jets Will Likely Scour the Waiver Wire at Offensive Tackle

The Jets brought in a couple of veteran O-tackles for workouts this week, so they have yet to give up the search at the position.

General manager Joe Douglas has done some of his best work on the waiver wire at the tail end of the preseason, so Gang Green could also look there. Having said that, will any teams cut an offensive tackle that’s better than the options NYJ has?

One candidate that could make sense to keep an eye on are the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Arrowhead Pride media insider Pete Sweeney wrote the following during a 53-man roster projection on August 15.

“[Prince Tega] Wanogho (79.5) and [Lucas] Niang (76.7) earned the top two Pro Football Focus offensive line grades in the Chiefs’ first preseason game,” Sweeney began while trying to figure out a way for KC to keep five offensive tackles in 2023 — the others are starters Jawaan Taylor and Donovan Smith, plus third-round rookie Wanya Morris.

Later, the beat reporter acknowledged the following. “I’ll admit,” he wrote, “there seems to be room for only one of Wanogho or Niang, so perhaps one is moved and Kansas City keeps tight end Matt Bushman, another defensive tackle (such as Danny Shelton or Daniel Wise) or even cornerback Kahlef Hailassie.”

The key phrase here is, “perhaps one is moved.” That should make Douglas and every Jets fan perk up, considering their current predicament.

Niang is a 2020 third-round pick that has struggled to stay healthy, while Wanogho is a 2020 sixth rounder that’s finally coming into his own with KC. Both could probably start for the Jets at right tackle and immediately upgrade the position — as would Beachum from Arizona.