Ex-Jets Draft Pick Finds Himself on ‘Roster Bubble’ Again

The more time passes, the worse the New York Jets’ 2020 draft class appears. Offensive tackle Mekhi Becton feels like the only potential saving grace remaining, and he could be gone in free agency next spring if he doesn’t perform in year four.

The failed prospects that are gone have not had success elsewhere either. Quarterback James Morgan has yet to take a snap in an NFL game. Defensive end Jabari Zuniga has appeared in one game for the New Orleans Saints since leaving the organization — logging two tackles. And offensive lineman Cameron Clark was unfortunately forced to retire due to injury.

Punter Braden Mann was recently claimed by the Pittsburgh Steelers as well, and running back La’Mical Perine has bounced around practice squads since being cut last summer. The latter hopes to alter his NFL trajectory with the Kansas City Chiefs — joining KC during their playoff run last January — but according to USA Today Chiefs Wire, Perine finds himself on the “roster bubble” heading into training camp once again.

“A lot of fans probably expected to see Clyde Edwards-Helaire here, but I think he’s probably safer than they’ll give him credit for,” Chiefs Wire’s Charles Goldman voiced while naming Perine the KC bubble candidate who’s most likely to be cut at RB.

“Perine, a former fourth-round pick in 2020, is on his fourth club in the last four seasons,” the Kansas City analyst continued. “He’s spent time in New York, Philly and most recently Miami. With [undrafted rookie] Deneric Prince turning heads and getting first-team repetitions early on in the offseason program, Perine appears to have an uphill climb in terms of making the team.”

La’Mical Perine’s Nose for the Endzone Didn’t Translate at NFL Level With Jets

At Florida, Perine was a touchdown machine with 30 scores over four seasons. With the Jets, he only mustered two trips into the endzone — both as a runner.

One could argue that Perine was impacted negatively by circumstances that were out of his control. He was drafted for Adam Gase’s offense, then transferred into Mike LaFleur’s system and immediately replaced by Michael Carter and eventually, Breece Hall.

Having said that, his lack of success since leaving the Jets organization tells a different story.

2020 was a tough draft year on NFL general managers. The COVID-19 pandemic restricted scouting and the results — at least from a Jets perspective — speak for themselves. Denzel Mims, Ashtyn Davis, Zuniga, Perine, Morgan and Mann all look like total busts just three seasons into their NFL careers.

Excluding Clark, the other two members of this draft class aren’t out of the woods yet either. The aforementioned Becton still has a lot to prove in order to live up to his first-round status and although fifth-round cornerback Bryce Hall is most certainly not a bust, he’s probably nothing more than a depth piece on a good NFL team.

Denzel Mims, Ashtyn Davis & Bryce Hall Headline Jets Roster Bubble in 2023

Mims, Davis and Hall may have outlasted players like Perine and Zuniga, but the end result could be the same. Heading into 2023 training camp, every remaining member of this draft class besides Becton finds themselves on the NYJ “roster bubble.”

Out of the three, Hall probably has the best chance to make the team, and that’s mainly because fellow cornerback Brandin Echols was suspended for Week 1.

Davis has a shot too. Despite fan opinion on the matter, the Jets like the backup safety as a special teamer and kept him over the more popular Jason Pinnock in 2022. The same could theoretically happen in 2023, although the NYJ roster feels much more crowded this time around.

Then you have Mims, who some have already pegged as a foregone conclusion to be cut. With the former second-round wide receiver likely walking in free agency next offseason either way, it makes very little sense to keep him over a younger and cheaper prospect that could still remain with the franchise long-term.