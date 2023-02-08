Jets Faced With $13.56 Million Decision on Forgotten Draft Pick

New York Jets 2020 first-round pick Mekhi Becton is a total nonfactor in the minds of most fans — and can you blame them?

The Louisville product has appeared in one NFL game since January of 2021, which was Week 1 of his sophomore season. It’s almost hard to believe that he’s heading into year four of his rookie contract, and as a first-round selection, that means the Jets will have a decision to make this spring on May 1.

It’s called a fifth-year team option, and it allows general managers a chance to keep first-round prospects for an extra season without extending them long-term — but you have to decide at the end of campaign number three. In the case of Becton, that doesn’t leave you too much to work with.

NFL insider Ari Meirov revealed the exact cost of every 2020 first rounder during a recent article with The 33rd Team. Becton’s price tag was a risky $13.565 million, which puts general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh in an interesting position.

Jets Unlikely to Pick Up Mekhi Becton’s 5th-Year Option

When deciding on signing or declining Becton’s $13.5 million-plus option, most assume the Jets will pass.

The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt wrote this on the topic back on January 11: “As an organization, the Jets are still trying to figure out if Becton is a player they can rely on to fill the void at left tackle. They trust in his talent — but maybe not in his availability. In May, the Jets will likely decline his fifth-year option for 2024, which means this is a true prove-it season for Becton. His last chance to show the Jets that they made the right decision drafting him.”

It’s hard to argue with Rosenblatt’s rationale, but on the other hand, Gang Green has a dire need at offensive tackle and $13.5 million is somewhat affordable for the position if the oft-injured O-tackle can just keep himself on the field.

Compared to the rest of his draft class, Becton actually carries the cheapest fifth-year option of the five first-round selections that year due to all his time spent on the injured reserve. Andrew Thomas, Jedrick Wills and Austin Jackson will cost their respective teams $14.175 million, while Tristan Wirfs will cost the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a pricey $18.244 million because of his multiple Pro Bowl honors.

Meirov explained that “under the new CBA signed in 2020, the option is fully-guaranteed once exercised (previously it was only guaranteed for injury).” He also detailed the new financial stipulations that are based on Pro Bowls and “playtime,” rather than original pick number like it used to be.

Two-plus Pro Bowls equates to the cost of the current franchise-tag amount at that position (Wirfs’ number), one Pro Bowl equals a transition-tag, and qualifying snap counts “average the 3rd to 20th highest salaries at their position over the past five seasons” (Thomas, Wills and Jackson). Becton didn’t meet any of those requirements, and was labeled as a “basic” option.

Meirov described that tier too, informing: “Players who do not meet any of the requirements above will have their fifth-year base salary calculated from the average of the 3rd to 25th highest salaries at their position over the past five seasons.”

Latest on Mekhi Becton Inspired Cautious Optimism

"I've Been Putting In Work" | Mekhi Becton Media Availability | The New York Jets | NFL

NYJ media members finally got a glimpse of Becton after the season ended. As players cleaned out their lockers, the massive blocker showed off a slim physique that impressed all in attendance.

“As y’all can see, I look real skinny right now,” Becton pointed out to reporters with a smirk at the time. “[I’m] feeling good.”

In the past, the key draft prospect never even wanted to think about his weight, let alone discuss it with the New York media. “It’s definitely been humbling,” Becton acknowledged, regarding his unique NFL journey so far.

He added that “I’m not going to [get] down on myself or be down on myself” though, guaranteeing that he’d be back in time for training camp. “I know what I can do,” Becton voiced boldly, “it’s that simple.”

The offensive tackle did not give an exact number when asked how much weight he lost during his recovery, but instead offered a simpler response: “A lot.”