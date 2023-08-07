Jets Team Insider Predicts Big-Name Trade at Key Position

The biggest name around One Jets Drive in 2023 — outside of Aaron Rodgers — has probably been Mekhi Becton. The New York Jets need the former first-round offensive tackle to reclaim his starting role, but it’s unclear if he’ll ever return to the same talent level that he was drafted to be after multiple major injuries to his knee.

At this stage of training camp, some covering the team don’t even foresee he’ll be there when the ball is first kicked off during Week 1. SNY’s Connor Hughes first suggested a Becton trade was possible on July 24, and the first weeks of preseason and practices have persuaded The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt to follow suit.

“Becton was only able to play seven snaps on offense against the [Cleveland] Browns before his knee bothered him too much to continue,” Rosenblatt reasoned after predicting that the 24-year-old blocker would be traded during his latest 53-man projection on August 7. “It’s still too early to panic about his health, but it is clearly going to be a long process before he’s ready to play a full game.”

“The Jets are slowly ramping him up, but I’m not entirely convinced he’ll still be a Jet by the time he’s ready to take on a bigger role,” Rosenblatt concluded, adding that “I’m not sure what exactly they can get for him in a trade at this stage, but he’s certainly still an intriguing player, even after all the injuries, at 6-feet-8 with impressive athleticism.”

The NYJ front office is unlikely to part ways with 2022 and 2023 draft selections Max Mitchell and Carter Warren, and Duane Brown appears to be the starting left tackle once he’s ready to return. That leaves Becton and veterans Billy Turner and Yodny Cajuste to compete for the final O-tackle role assuming the Jets don’t keep five on the active roster to start the year.

NFL Insider Believes Jets OT Mekhi Becton Would Still Have ‘Some Value’ Around the League

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler caught up with our very own Heavy on Jets reporter Paul Esden Jr. on August 1, and Esden asked Fowler what he thinks about these Becton rumors.

I spoke w/ @espn #NFL Insider @JFowlerESPN last week about a possible Mekhi Becton trade, @ZackBlatt predicted that below, & Fowler said ‘certainly I think he’d have some value’ + ‘I do think he would have a market though, I really do’ #TakeFlight #Jets LINK to interview:… https://t.co/dFP2UoSMVt pic.twitter.com/4PPffQafV3 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 7, 2023

“Certainly, I think he’d have some value,” Fowler responded, “especially if he plays well the first six-to-eight weeks.”

Now, Rosenblatt is discussing a pre-Week 1 trade, so that doesn’t include that prove-it period where Becton can showcase himself for other franchises. So, would the trade market be there prior to the regular season?

“I do think that he would have a market, I really do,” Fowler noted. “After his first year, he was widely considered a top-eight offensive tackle in the entire league — like when I talked to teams, they were really, really high on [Becton].”

The national insider expressed that “I think that [interest is] still there somewhere.” He also voiced that if Becton doesn’t feel wanted in New York, he may be open to a trade away from the organization.

Jets OT Mekhi Becton Would Not Deny Trade Rumors on August 1

For fans, the easy solution might be to cut Turner and Cajuste and keep Becton, even if he doesn’t start over Brown and Mitchell. Having said that, when asked about the possibility of a trade request if head coach Robert Saleh does not name him a starter, the former first rounder did not deny it as a possibility on August 1.

“That’s far in the future,” Becton replied, explaining that he’s taking things day by day for now.

Mekhi Becton asked if he’d request a trade if he’s not starting in Week 1: “That’s far in the future.” Said he’s just trying to take it day by day. #Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 1, 2023

The cryptic answer made one fact very clear, however, the Jets and Becton still have a lot left unsaid behind closed doors. The question is how many O-tackles Joe Douglas and Saleh are willing to keep during a win-now season? And whether or not the “Big Ticket” would accept whatever role they feel he’s earned?

As stated above, Mitchell, Warren and Brown feel like locks to make the Week 1 roster, and the Jets really can’t afford to keep five OTs with competitive position battles across the board. The coaching staff really likes Turner due to his versatility and familiarity inside Nathaniel Hackett’s system — but the veteran hasn’t shown much in camp.

Cajuste has been better at times, but could either actually steal Becton’s spot? It all depends on the relationship between the first rounder and the Jets in late August. If both sides feel it’s time to move on, they probably will.