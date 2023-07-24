Jets 14-Game Starter ‘Seems Headed’ for Pre-Week 1 Trade: Insider

Certain position groups within the New York Jets’ 2023 90-man roster are more crowded than others — and that could lead to a surprising decision from the NYJ front office this summer.

After all, it feels like there’s at least one shocker every year, whether it’s an unexpected cut or in this case, a trade that no one saw coming. Except this time, SNY insider Connor Hughes did see it coming if this deal ends up coming to pass in August.

“You wonder, if [offensive tackle Mekhi] Becton isn’t starting, if the Jets look to trade him before the regular season,” Hughes voiced on July 24 while discussing the former first rounder’s future. “That’s where this seems headed. That would leave Max Mitchell and Duane Brown as your starters with Billy Turner, quickly turning into a coach favorite, as the swing backup.”

“Becton is undeniably the Jets most physically-gifted tackle,” Hughes went on. “That’s what makes that reality so hard to believe. For some reason he’s never been able to endear himself to this coaching staff, which could lead to his departure.”

Depth & Uncertainty Could Lead to Jets Trading ‘High’ on Mekhi Becton

The more you mull this one over in your brain, it does make a lot of sense. The Jets currently have 10 offensive linemen making the team in most 53-man roster projections — including five offensive tackles.

That’s somewhat unnecessary considering reserve OTs don’t really offer much versatility on special teams outside of blocking for the field goal kicking unit.

Becton is also an injury risk that’s entering a walk year, and he’s very likely to leave in free agency. Meaning, if he’s not your starting left or right tackle in 2023, why keep him?

“The concern with Becton right now is just that he doesn’t appear to be getting a ton of opportunities at the starting job,” Hughes informed. “The Jets said this is an open competition, but even without Duane Brown, Becton is exclusively with Zach Wilson [and the second-team].”

Turner has been blocking for Aaron Rodgers’ blindside with Brown sidelined on the PUP list.

This trade also makes sense from a financial perspective. According to Over the Cap, the Jets can save $3.125 million and change in cap space if they’re able to deal Becton to another franchise before the season starts. One could even argue that his trade value hasn’t been this high since his rookie year.

“The former Jets first-round pick is clearly in the best physical shape of his life,” Hughes admitted during the article. “He was near 400 pounds (some in the building told me he was over that number) last year at various points in the offseason… Becton is down 50 pounds and clearly put the time and effort in this offseason to show up better than ever. You can’t yet tell how that will translate to the field because the Jets aren’t in pads, but the hype is growing.”

Will Becton fetch a first-round pick, or even a second-round selection? Absolutely not, but maybe he gets you a conditional mid-to-late rounder based on how many games he plays for whomever he’s traded to.

More importantly, a deal would shed cap space and free up a roster spot for both Mitchell and 2023 draft pick Carter Warren — without having to keep 10 offensive linemen. Unless you need Becton as the starter, this might make the most sense for all parties involved considering his clear lack of interest in the right tackle position.

Jets Reporter Says Max Mitchell Has ‘Real Shot’ at Winning RT Job

With Becton potentially gone, Hughes noted that Mitchell would start at right tackle. That jives with the general word around camp.

“Mitchell is worth highlighting,” The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt wrote while discussing training camp storylines to watch on July 18. “He was playing well last season before being shut down with a serious illness. He was a full participant in practice in OTAs, and has a real shot at winning the starting right tackle job.”

Since then, Mitchell has outplayed Turner in the early stages. Rosenblatt confirmed this on July 23, tweeting: “Been an up and down camp for Billy Turner. Max Mitchell has been solid.”

Fans liked what they saw in the 2022 fourth rounder before a medical condition ended his rookie campaign. Now healthy, it’s possible the Louisiana product could reclaim his role as the potential long-term answer on the right-hand side.