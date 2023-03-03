Jets Insider Rumors 2023 QB Selection, Potential Draft Day Trade

Some NFL team builders believe that if you don’t have a bonified superstar at quarterback, you should draft a rookie every year until you find one.

Under current general manager Joe Douglas, the New York Jets have already done that two out of three draft classes — selecting James Morgan in 2020 and Zach Wilson in 2021. And rumor has it, they could select another QB in 2023.

During an article with The Athletic, beat reporter Zack Rosenblatt wrote that he hears that “it wouldn’t be a shock if the Jets wound up drafting a quarterback” again this April. “Maybe not in the first round (unless someone they view as a potential franchise quarterback fell to No. 13),” he explained, “but on Day 2 or Day 3.”

This plan would pair with a starter like Derek Carr, and Rosenblatt also added that “the Jets might be in a position to trade back from the 13th pick, too,” so long as Douglas does not trade that selection to the Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers.

Quarterback Prospects That Could Make Sense for the Jets in 2023

The Jets have plenty of holes to fill and most fans agree that they would rather see Gang Green spend their first-round pick on another position this year. Now, a trade down could alter that opinion — potentially — as Rosenblatt alludes, but it’s more likely that Douglas only spends his top pick on a QB if that player is Rodgers.

Going off that theory, you eliminate prospects like Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis, and recent draft riser Anthony Richardson.

That leaves a list that includes a few big-name college signal-callers, as well as several promising developmental passers from smaller schools. Topping the list of non-top four QBs is probably Tennessee’s Herndon Hooker.

NFL Draft Buzz actually ranked Hooker above Richardson, calling him “a quality prospect who has faced adversity during his college career but now seems in an ideal place to take the next step.” They highlighted his quick release and live arm, accuracy on short throws, mobility, intelligence, and high character.

On the other hand, Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network did note “questions about his age, independence within the offense, and immediate availability.” In a developmental role behind a veteran like Carr or Jimmy Garoppolo, these concerns might not matter as much, and Hooker’s probably the only prospect that could make sense as a late first or early second in a trade down scenario.

Some other Day 2 or 3 options would be “prototypical drop-back quarterback” Tanner McKee out of Stanford, “dynamic” BYU dual threat Jaren Hall — the Jets would likely steer clear of Hall after Wilson’s lack of success in New York — and Heisman Trophy finalist Max Duggan out of TCU.

Duggan is a polarizing NFL prospect that some believe won’t make it at the pro level. Having said that, he’s a gamer who has defied the odds before. NFL Draft Buzz compared him to plus-backup talent Gardner Minshew.

Speaking of defying the odds, one more college star that should fall in the draft is former walk-on turned Heisman finalist Stetson Bennett. The Georgia signal-caller is, of course, a two-time National Champion and a “nature leader who’s well respected by all his teammates.” The strength of Bennett’s game is in his football IQ and intangibles, rather than his athleticism or raw talent.

A few more names to keep an eye on are Clayton Tune (Houston), Aidan O’Connell (Purdue), and Jake Haener (Fresno State).

Where Does Zach Wilson Fit Into This Plan?

Wilson is still a polarizing figure among fans. Some would give him away for a bag of Doritos. Others still hope he can correct his flaws behind a mentor like Rodgers.

Rosenblatt did let fans know what he’s hearing on Wilson too, relaying: “The Jets are expected to keep Zach Wilson on the roster — and they are not worried about his presence being a distraction this season. This is a unique benching: Wilson is a highly drafted quarterback who no one believes should be a starter right now. There won’t be people calling for Wilson to start if QB1 struggles in 2023, and the Jets think the ability to coach and develop him behind the scenes without as much scrutiny could be good for him.”

The Athletic reporter concluded that “his role will be as a backup in 2023,” and he could compete with a rookie for the QB2 job in a scenario where they draft someone new.

Head coach Robert Saleh also had this to say on Wilson during a zoom press conference on March 2: “The focus is to just help [Wilson] get better as best as he can. If his best gets to be showcased as a New York Jet, awesome. If not, it’s still awesome because all we want is what’s best for him and his development.”