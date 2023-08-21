Projecting Jets’ 53-Man Roster With 1 Preseason Game Remaining

Typically, our Mondays feature mailbag articles at Heavy on Jets, but we’ll do things a little differently this week with Paul ‘Boy Green’ Esden Jr. on vacation and fellow HOJ reporter Michael Obermuller flying solo.

Instead, the latter will provide a full 53-man roster projection with all the latest news, rumors and theories added within. Each position group will include predicted cuts that are still “on the bubble” — if they exist — as well as practice squad candidates. We’ll begin with the quarterback room below.

Jets 53-Man Roster Projection: 26 Make Initial 2023 Team on Offense

Quarterback (2)

Making It: Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson.

On the Bubble: Tim Boyle.

Practice Squad Potential: Boyle.

Released/Claimed: None.



Some of the NYJ media members have Boyle making the 53 as a third quarterback option due to the new NFL rule that allows teams to activate a third QB free of charge on gamedays — so long as they’re on the roster. If Boyle were outplaying Wilson this summer, I’d buy that.

That’s not the case, however. Boyle has looked like your typical third stringer during preseason and I don’t think any teams are lining up to claim him. The Jets should be able to cut the veteran, then stash him on the practice squad.

P.S. If the powers that be are worried about Wilson as the backup, they’ll have three eligible game-weeks to elevate Boyle from the practice squad before they have to sign him to the active roster. Yes, they can still utilize the new three-QB rule during an elevation.

Running Back (5)

Making It: Breece Hall, Dalvin Cook, Michael Carter, Israel Abanikanda, Nick Bawden (fullback).

On the Bubble: Zonovan Knight.

Practice Squad Potential: Travis Dye.

Claimed: Knight.

I’ve flip-flopped on Carter and Knight after this weekend — and I think most would agree. In what was practically the equivalent of “moving day” for the golf fans out there, Carter wasn’t even asked to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Instead, Robert Saleh stated that he wanted to give Knight “a chance to solidify himself” after the game. He answered the bell with a key fumble that the NYJ head coach appeared ticked off by during his press conference. Yikes.

To be fair, I thought Knight played a lot better than he was given credit for — excluding the fumble and the miscue where he tripped Boyle in the backfield. Having said that, where does he fit in if Carter is resting with the starters and Abanikanda was just drafted? It will be very difficult for the former UDFA to make the roster barring a surprise trade or a major injury at this point, and I don’t think he’ll make it through waivers after flashing as a rookie.

Bawden feels like a lock to make the roster under OC Nathaniel Hackett, and Dye has shown enough for the practice squad.

P.S. If the Jets feel Hall, Cook or Abanikanda (thigh contusion) need a short stint on the four-week injured reserve, that could save Knight. The Jets would keep six RBs in this scenario instead of an extra player at another position like WR or OT, then transfer the injured ball-carrier to IR after the cutdown.

Wide Receiver (6)

Making It: Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Corey Davis, Mecole Hardman, Randall Cobb, Jason Brownlee.

On the Bubble: Xavier Gipson, Alex Erickson.

Practice Squad Potential: Gipson, Erickson, Malik Taylor, Irvin Charles, Jerome Kapp.

Released: T.J. Luther.

I’m still seeing some rumors out there that Davis could be cut because of his $11-plus million cap hit. Barring a major acquisition via trade, a move like this would be ludicrous by the Jets.

It’s clear Davis is not a fan favorite, but fans don’t decide the roster. The Jets coaching staff loves the veteran’s leadership, run-blocking ability and experience on third downs — he’s a great fit for this Hackett-led scheme.

This room’s projection is pretty standard otherwise. I see the sixth wide receiver job as a three-horse race between Brownlee, Gipson and Erickson. Brownlee has been the best out of the trio and Saleh gushed about how the organization nearly drafted him in April, so I’ll give him the nod here despite Gipson and Erickson providing more upside as returners.

There are a number of practice squad candidates here including Gipson and Erickson. It’ll depend on if any of these wideouts get claimed, but I think Taylor, Charles and Kapp are the most likely three to join the two above. Luther has not shown much.

P.S. A sixth wide receiver (Brownlee, as of now) is not a lock to make the roster. More on that as we discuss tight ends below.

Tight Ends (3)

Making It: Tyler Conklin, C.J. Uzomah, Jeremy Ruckert.

On the Bubble: Kenny Yeboah, Zack Kuntz.

Practice Squad Potential: Yeboah, Kuntz, E.J. Jenkins.

Claimed: Potentially Yeboah or Kuntz.

The tightest battle on the entire Jets roster right now may be WR6 versus TE4, and each route has multiple contenders. At this stage, I have to go with Brownlee over Yeboah and Kuntz, however.

Yeboah is a core special teamer who has developed within the organization — and that really helps his case — but he suffered another injury against the Bucs (hamstring) and has a lower ceiling than Kuntz. If he misses any time this week, he’s as good as gone at the cutdown.

Kuntz is one of the most difficult Jets to project this year, if not the most difficult. Joe Douglas has never cut a draft pick in year one since taking over as general manager, but the roster has also never been this talented and when you factor in that NYJ was deciding between Brownlee and the tight end in round seven, it’s a lot easier to believe Kuntz could be the first.

The rookie flashed some YAC potential versus Tampa Bay, but he was also flagged for TWO killer holding penalties and his blocking needs a ton of work. Could someone claim Kuntz if he’s cut? Absolutely, but they’d have to be willing to spend a 53-man roster spot on him to start the season.

P.S. Jenkins is a very enticing Kuntz-like clone that should land on the practice squad if the draft pick gets claimed — which plays into why the Jets might cut him. If healthy, I could see Yeboah getting claimed as well because of his special teams prowess and experience.

Offensive Line (10)

Making It: Duane Brown, Laken Tomlinson, Connor McGovern, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Mekhi Becton, Joe Tippmann, Max Mitchell, Wes Schweitzer, Carter Warren, Billy Turner.

On the Bubble: None.

Practice Squad Potential: Trystan Colon, Adam Pankey, Grant Hermanns, Greg Senat.

Released/Claimed: Chris Glaser, Brent Laing.



Turner is “on the bubble” after Becton’s impressive performance at right tackle this weekend, but I think the Jets play it safe and keep five OTs to start the year. Yes, I know, that’s a lot of O-tackle depth, but this is also a very unique situation.

Brown, Becton, Tomlinson and AVT are all currently banged up heading into the final preseason game against the New York Giants. Mitchell has had an up-and-down summer in year two. Warren looks like a developmental “redshirt” candidate that won’t be active most weeks. And the OT position was decimated by injuries in 2022 — virtually destroying the Jets playoff hopes.

Based on all that, I think Douglas and Saleh end up agreeing that rostering Turner is more important than an extra tight end or wide receiver prospect during a win-now season. Tippmann and Schweitzer also provide A+ depth on the interior.

P.S. I’m not ruling out a last-minute trade or claim that replaces Turner, but I think the Jets roster 10 offensive linemen either way. I wrote about a few trade/claim options this weekend.

Jets 53-Man Roster Projection: 24 Make Initial 2023 Team on Defense

Defensive Line (10)

Making It: Carl Lawson, Quinnen Williams, Al Woods, John Franklin-Myers, Jermaine Johnson II, Quinton Jefferson, Micheal Clemons, Bryce Huff, Will McDonald IV, Solomon Thomas.

On the Bubble: None.

Practice Squad Potential: Tanzel Smart, Deslin Alexandre, Bruce Hector, Pita Taumoepeanu, Jalyn Holmes.

Released: Marquiss Spencer.



This is the easiest room to project this summer. It feels like the Jets have an obvious 10, barring an unexpected trade or injury at edge rusher. Thomas is the last man, but he’s a staff favorite that offers some versatility on the interior — and I haven’t seen anything that alludes to him being cut.

Smart, Alexandre, Hector, Taumoepeanu and Holmes have all flashed enough to at least be considered for the practice squad. I don’t think all five will make it, however, so the yearly “Snoopy Bowl” will likely be the determining factor on which DL reserves do.

Linebacker (4)

Making It: C.J. Mosley, Quincy Williams, Jamien Sherwood, Zaire Barnes.

On the Bubble: Nick Vigil, Sam Eguavoen.

Practice Squad Potential: Vigil, Eguavoen, Chazz Surratt, Caleb Johnson.

Released: Claudin Cherelus.

The common response I get when I project four linebackers to make the roster is: How can the Jets field an LB room with four players when they run a 4-3 scheme?

The simple answer: The Jets don’t run a 4-3 scheme. About 65-75% of the time, Saleh and DC Jeff Ulbrich run a 4-2-5 rather than a standard 4-3-4. Michael Carter II gets most of the snaps as the starting nickel DB over a third linebacker, and we could see veteran safety Adrian Amos see some action in BIG nickel formations this year too.

Sherwood — the third LB — may technically start some games, but he shouldn’t be considered a starter in terms of snap percentage. He and Barnes will begin the season as the primary backups behind Mosley and Williams.

Surratt and Johnson have flashed this summer, but the former’s roster push was slowed by an injury and the latter still needs some development as a 2023 UDFA. Both profile as perfect practice squad candidates.

P.S. Watch out for Vigil or Eguavoen as a “vested veteran” cut that re-signs to the 53-man roster 24 hours after the cutdown. This is a loophole NFL GMs use with veterans on cheap contracts who have accrued four years experience in the league. These players do NOT pass through waivers when they are released before of the trade deadline, meaning a team can cut them under a handshake agreement that they will re-sign said vet after moving an injured player to the short-term IR — a transaction that requires a berth on the 53.

Cornerback (5)

Making It: Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed Jr., Michael Carter II, Bryce Hall, Justin Hardee.

On the Bubble: Jimmy Moreland.

Practice Squad Potential: Moreland, Derrick Langford.

Released: Craig James, Nehemiah Shelton.

Suspended: Brandin Echols (returns Week 2).

I think the Jets go light at cornerback after the unfortunate Javelin Guidry injury. Echols is only suspended one week, and Hall should be able to provide enough cover for Gardner and Reed against the Buffalo Bills.

The best shot to sneak on the roster with Echols out is Moreland, but he put together a poor performance against the Buccaneers — as did Langford. Instead, I have the Jets rostering an extra safety to account for the Week 1 absence. Shelton is new and James has been terrible in coverage (72.7% reception rate allowed during the preseason), so I’m not sure either makes the practice squad.

P.S. For the “cut Hardee” crowd, this is not the season to do it. With Rodgers and a great defense, the Jets should be in just about every game on the schedule and special teams matters more than ever in tight games like that. Hardee’s ST impact was very noticeable in 2022, and I think he’s a roster lock at this year’s cutdown.

Safety (5)

Making It: Jordan Whitehead, Tony Adams, Adrian Amos, Ashtyn Davis, Trey Dean III.

On the Bubble: None.

Practice Squad Potential: Marquis Waters, Dane Cruikshank.

Released/Claimed: None.

Reserve/PUP: Jarrick Bernard-Converse.

Davis and Dean have been battling for one final roster spot during the preseason, but a fan reminded me of a way that both could make the team. Because the rookie draft pick, Bernard-Converse, has not practiced or played in a game this July and August, he is eligible for the Reserve/PUP list — which does not require a roster spot.

The theory here is that “JBC” will be transferred onto this injury list at the cutdown, sidelining him the first four weeks of the season (minimum). After four weeks, the Jets would then decide what they’d like to do with the sixth-round selection.

That gives them the opportunity to roster both Davis — for his special teams impact — and Dean for his potential. I don’t see Waters or Cruikshank as anything more than practice squad candidates at this time.

P.S. The extra safety helps back up the CB room with Echols suspended. Jets can run a BIG nickel look with three safeties in a pinch, let’s say Carter and Hall are called upon to play outside due to injury (last resort).

Specialists (3)

Making It: Greg Zuerlein, Thomas Morstead, Thomas Hennessy.

On the Bubble: None.

Practice Squad Potential: None.

Released/Claimed: None.

I suppose you could put Hardee here instead of cornerback if you want. For the first time in a long time, the Jets have no ongoing roster competitions at kicker or punter in 2023 and Hennessy just signed an extension as one of the most reliable long-snappers in the league.